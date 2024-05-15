NBA rumors: Mavs plan to court LeBron, Thibs future with Knicks, Hawks 'wide net' for No. 1 pick
There are eight teams left in the NBA Playoffs, but the offseason is already in full swing. We won't get any trades for a few more weeks, but every front office is surveying the landscape and considering their options for this summer. As the new CBA begins to restrict big spenders, expect a lot of shuffling and pivoting that wouldn't normally take place. We are entering a new era of sorts.
As such, the NBA rumors are flying fast and furious these days. There is a little more than a month until the NBA Draft takes center stage, and this week's Combine has already supplied plenty of illuminating information.
Here's the scuttlebutt currently percolating in league circles.
NBA rumors: Hawks to cast 'wide net' with No. 1 overall pick
The lottery gods blessed the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 1 overall pick. That said, it's hard to feel 100 percent great about the Hawks' options. This is a weak draft and the front office has been on an extended cold streak since Travis Schlenk was forced out. Rather than winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes of 2023 or the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes of 2025, Atlanta makes a historic leap to No. 1 in a year that is often compared to 2013, when the Cavs selected Anthony Bennett in the top spot.
There are quality options available, to be clear, and Atlanta should do better than Anthony Bennett. That said, there is inherent risk to so many options. What if the Hawks make the wrong evaluation and botch this golden opportunity?
At the very least, Atlanta is expected to do its due diligence. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the front office will cast a "wide net," with several prospects under consideration.
He throws out five names in particular — Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Donovan Clingan — as potential options for Atlanta. The strong favorite right now is French 7-footer Alex Sarr, who spent last season with the NBL's Perth Wildcats, but Givony stresses the wide-open nature of this draft. He doesn't expect to know the No. 1 pick with any certainty until Adam Silver walks across the stage to announce it.
Ultimately, the Hawks' decision could determine the course of their offseason. If Rob Dillingham or Reed Sheppard is the pick, that could signal an imminent Trae Young or Dejounte Murray trade. If the Hawks plan to roll with their All-Star guards, however, Sarr or Donovan Clingan are more sensible selections.
NBA rumors: Knicks expected to offer massive extension to Tom Thibodeau
The New York Knicks are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. We can't necessarily label the No. 2 seed an underdog, but with Julius Randle sidelined and half the team playing hurt, it's impossible not to be impressed by New York's success. This is a gritty, hard-nosed group that simply outworks its opponents on a nightly basis — often while running on fumes.
At the center of that success is Jalen Brunson, then just to the side of center is Tom Thibodeau. Few coaches have a more complicated reputation, but Thibs has rather thoroughly outperformed the majority of his peers this season. Sure, longevity is a concern when all his stars are hobbled and overworked, but the Knicks are competing hard as hell with a shorthanded group that has been through battle after battle in the first couple rounds. The resilience required to bounce back and win Game 5 against Indiana by 30 points after that dreadful two-game road stand cannot be overstated.
The Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six despite a noticeable talent disadvantage. Their ability to commit to certain principles and execute them religiously — without wavering in the face of pressure or fatigue — is unmatched around the league. Thibs is one of one in that sense, and he has clearly grown since his arrival in New York. He's every bit the tactician, too.
It sure sounds like New York will reward him accordingly. Thibs is approaching the final year of his contract, but the Knicks plan to offer a new deal in the range of $10 million annually, per Shams Charania on Run It Back.
It's impossible to deny the merits of extending Thibs. He will irk fans with the occasionally boneheaded garbage time decision — Brunson on the floor with five minutes left in a 30-point game is classic Thibs — but the Knicks' success is inextricably tied to how bought-in the team is to Thibs' scheme and principles.
NBA rumors: Mavs could target Bronny James to attract LeBron
The Dallas Mavericks are the latest team connected to potential 2024 NBA Draft pick Bronny James. The USC guard underperformed as a freshman — 4.8 points and 2.1 assists on 36.6 percent shooting — but he popped at the Combine and, oh yeah, he's LeBron James' kid. Whether he wants it or not, Bronny will earn looks precisely because of who his father is.
Bronny has consistently denied any desire to play next to his dad, but LeBron Sr. has mentioned the allure on several occasions. All signs point to James re-signing with the Lakers in free agency, but if another team drafts Bronny, that could lead to a compelling free agent pitch. Especially if that team is an established contender.
The 76ers have been connected to Bronny as a potential avenue to LeBron, but now the Mavs join that mix. Dallas probably has a stronger pitch, too, given James' longstanding relationship to Kyrie Irving. LeBron tried to court Irving to Los Angeles last summer, but Dallas held the upper hand and the Lakers' front office never showed serious interest in the former champ. Maybe that stance ends up backfiring for LA.
Dallas is a truly fascinating potential landing spot for LeBron. The Irving fit is well-tread territory, but Luka Doncic is the most ball-dominant star in the NBA. How well can James adjust to an off-ball role, and what about Doncic? Is he comfortable conceding touches to LeBron in crunch time?
Generally, basketball geniuses tend to figure things out. James wouldn't go to Dallas with the intention of taking over — he'd arrive with the goal of winning a championship next to his son. Doncic, LeBron, and Kyrie would form an absurdly talented and skilled trio. If the Mavs can make it happen, well, it's a no-brainer.