NBA Rumors: Warriors-Markkanen offer, Westbrook frontrunner, Bucks target
- Bucks targeting free agent wing Gary Trent Jr.
- Nuggets are the presumed frontrunners to land Russell Westbrook
- Warriors' proposed trade package for Lauri Markkanen is revealed
As NBA Free Agency peters out and the Paris Olympics approach, there is still plenty of scuttlebutt circling the league. Trades are still in the cards, while a few potential needle-movers remain in the free agent market.
Here are the latest NBA rumors to start your week on the right foot.
NBA Rumors: Bucks among suitors for free agent Gary Trent Jr.
Gary Trent Jr. is one of the best names left in free agency. After turning down $15 million annually from the Toronto Raptors, however, the 25-year-old's market has cooled considerably. He's an object of interest for several contenders, but he's probably in line for the $5.2 million taxpayer's mid-level exception (at best), rather than a truly significant financial commitment.
There hasn't been much firm reporting on Trent's suitors, but the Philadelphia 76ers are a logical destination if Trent wants to re-team with Kyle Lowry and former head coach Nick Nurse. The New York Knicks could also angle for another 3-and-D presence on the wing. It was recently reported by DNVR's Harrison Wind that Trent has crossed the Denver Nuggets off his personal list.
Now, we have a team concretely connected to the Duke product. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are "in the market" for a shooting guard, with Trent on their radar. Milwaukee lost Malik Beasley to the Detroit Pistons in free agency and desperately needs solid role players around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
The Bucks' supporting cast is in a rough position right now. Milwaukee is too old, without enough perimeter defense nor enough shot-making to buoy an elite starting five. Trent doesn't offer much playmaking or versatility, but he's a determined point-of-attack stopper on defense and he's an effective volume shooter. He would slot right into an important role for a Bucks team still equipped for a deep playoffs run.
Trent, absent the opportunity for significant financial gain, will probably prioritize the opportunity to position himself for future paydays. He needs to find a contender that will optimize his skill set and give him consistent minutes. Milwaukee can hand him a starting spot in the backcourt and a steady dose of spot-up 3s.
NBA Rumors: Nuggets are favorites to eventually acquire Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook are "expected to part ways this summer," per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Clippers GM Lawrence Frank commended Westbrook in a conversation with reporters on Monday, and said he's working with Russ to figure out what is best for the former MVP moving forward.
Both the Clippers and Westbrook traversed choppy waters last season. Accustomed to a starting role and robust responsibilities, Westbrook was asked to embrace a sixth man gig behind James Harden. He did his best, averaging 11.0 points and 4.5 assists on 45.4 percent shooting, and Westbrook never let his dissatisfaction show on the court. Still, rumblings of Russ' uneasiness proliferated the locker room and circulated the rumor mill. Even when he opted into his $4 million player option for the 2024-25 campaign, it never felt like a return to LA was seriously in the cards.
Westbrook's value is hotly contested in league circles, Some will point to the undeniable resumé and live-wire athleticism, while others contend that Westbrook is too far over the hill to impact winning. His efficiency metrics were in the gutter last season and the Clippers ran smoother with Westbrook on the bench. His ball dominance, inconsistent defensive effort, and complete lack of shooting touch can tank lineups, especially when Westbrook isn't allowed free rein over the offense.
There's bound to be interest around the league. If the Clippers can't find a taker in trades, Westbrook is a strong buyout candidate. He would be a solid veteran minimum gamble for just about any contender — when there's no risk, it's easier to talk yourself into the potential positives of infusing your rotation with Russ' rim pressure, intensity, and leadership qualities.
Of the potentially interested teams, the Denver Nuggets stand as the "frontrunner" to land Westbrook, per Charania's report. The Nuggets' interest has been well-documented, with Nikola Jokic pushing for Westbrook behind the scenes, per DNVR's Harrison Wind.
NBA Rumors: Warriors' offer for Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen is revealed
The Utah Jazz have until early August to make a decision on a potential contract extension for All-Star Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz can decide to build around the 27-year-old long term, or to trade him and hammer the reset button ahead of an alluring 2025 NBA Draft class. Of the teams interested in Markkanen, the Golden State Warriors are currently "the most engaged team," per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
It's clear the Dubs are interested in a star-level upgrade around the core of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The departure of Klay Thompson leaves the front office with surprising flexibility. Golden State made a run at Paul George, but those trade conversations fell through. Markkanen is a suitable — maybe even preferable — backup plan.
That said, it's tough to pull off blockbuster trades. Markkanen is a tremendous offensive talent at the front end of his prime. He's on a team-friendly contract and he would surely agree to an extension if the Jazz offer it. So, he won't come cheap. The Warriors' reported offer — "Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks," per Charania — simply isn't enough.
Utah wants Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Jonathan Kuminga, as well as the standard accompaniment of future first-round picks and pick swaps we typically see in All-Star trades. The Jazz are in the position of power, so the Warriors either need to up their offer or risk losing out on the perfect 7-foot, movement-shooting wing to plug into Steve Kerr's whirling offense.
The Warriors are offering a lot, but more is necessary. There's no way to keep both Kuminga and Podziemski in these talks. Maybe Utah can be talked down to an "either-or" proposition, but the Warriors need to sacrifice the future to upgrade in the present. In fairness, Markkanen is 27, so he's probably going to outlast Steph and Draymond in the event of a trade. It's not like Golden State is completely tanking its long-term outlook.
For Utah, it would be malpractice not to poach the Warriors' best assets away. Kuminga has clear All-Star upside tied to his size, downhill athleticism, and burgeoning shot-making skill. Podziemski's high-feel approach and well-rounded contributions figure to lend a winning impact for the next decade-plus. Both would look great under Jazz head coach Will Hardy.
On one hand, the Warriors front office is being commendably aggressive at the tail-end of Curry's prime. On the other hand, you don't get credit for trying. You get credit for doing. Let's see if Golden State goes the extra mile to get a deal across the finish line (or, should we say the Finnish line).