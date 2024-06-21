When is the NBA Summer League 2024? Dates, location, teams
By Ian Levy
The new two-day format for the NBA Draft concludes on June 27 and just over two weeks later, most of those rookies will be suiting up for their first NBA action during NBA Summer League. Officially, the event is called NBA2K25 Summer League which is confusing, drawing its name from a to-be-released video game rather than the calendar year in which the event actually takes place.
This is not just a chance to see your favorite team's incoming rookies but there other young players shwoing off the new developments in their games, and the fringe players who could eventually fill out the regular season roster. Clear out your calendar — here's everything you need to know to follow along.
When is NBA Summer League 2024?
NBA Summer League runs from July 12 to July 22.
Where is NBA Summer League 2024?
NBA Summer League, as usual, will take place in Las Vegas Nevada. All games are played at the Thomas and Mack Center, home of the NBA In-Season Tournament.
Which teams will play at NBA Summer League 2024?
All 30 teams will be represented at NBA Summer League. Some teams, however, will get a jumpstart on their summer seasons, playing in other events before the league's official Summer League. The Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat will play in the California Classic from July 6 to July 10. The Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers will play in the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 8 to July 10.
What is the structure of NBA Summer League 2024?
All 30 teams play at least five games at NBA Summer League. They begin with four games and the four teams with the best record from that initial quartet advance to a playoff round with semifinals and finals to crown a champion. Heat-to-head record, point differential, total points and then a random drawing are the tiebreakers, in order, for the playoff round. The 26 teams who don't make the playoff round play an additional consolation game as well.
The bracket and schedule for this year's Summer League has not been announced yet so stay tuned for more.