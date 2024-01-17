NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers-Dejounte Murray latest, Bulls’ LaVine problem, Thunder sleeper
NBA trade rumors: Lakers interested in Dejounte Murray, with potential complications
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to express serious interest in Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray, per Bleacher Report. Murray is a Klutch Sports client, but he also addresses Los Angeles' need for perimeter defense and another ball-handler to supplement LeBron James in the starting five.
"Los Angeles has a first-round pick it can send to Atlanta in 2029 or 2030, along with a potential willingness to take on one or two of [Clint] Capela, [DeAndre[ Hunter or [Bogdan] Bogdanović. Can the Lakers come up with enough to get a deal done without including Austin Reaves? That may be the fulcrum to a deal, even if L.A. tries to sweeten it with young players such as Jalen Hood-Schifino, Max Christie or Maxwell Lewis."
Potential complications arise when ironing out the framework of a potential Murray-Lakers trade. The Hawks want two first-round picks for the 27-year-old All-Star. Los Angeles could offer a repository for other long-term money on the Hawks' roster (Clint Capela, Bodgan Bogdanovic, DeAndre Hunter) in order to lower the asking price, but that would require the Lakers to match salaries. D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent stand out as lofty contracts that could facilitate a deal.
The Lakers' hesitance to include Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura is a major hurdle. The Hawks will have other suitors for Murray, who is under contract through 2027-28 for less than $30 million annually. Even if the Lakers offer to take on another Hawks vet, those players are also on reasonable — potentially even valuable — deals. The Hawks can absolutely spin Bogdanovic or Hunter into draft picks or another quality rotation piece. Los Angeles will have to outbid other suitors. As great as Reaves was last season, he has regressed on defense and his value sits well below stardom. It's hard to imagine the Lakers getting Atlanta to bite without dipping into their prized rotational cogs.
Murray is in the middle of his best shooting season to date, averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on .467/.386/.821 splits in 34.5 minutes. There are valid concerns about his ability to contribute off the ball, but Murray has proven himself willing to adjust alongside Trae Young in Atlanta. He can hit spot-up 3s, attack off the catch, and provide the Lakers' offense with another plus decision-maker. Murray's defensive reputation has slipped with the Hawks, but he can still bottle up the point of attack with his 6-foot-10 wingspan.
The Lakers should absolutely want Murray. Now, it's a matter of finding the right trade package concoction to force Atlanta's hand.