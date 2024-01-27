Why is there no NFL game tonight, Jan. 27?
At the start of the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs, fans were spoiled with a loaded postseason schedule. During Super Wild Card Weekend, the six games spanned from Saturday to Monday with two games on each day -- though Monday gained a game with snow postponing the Steelers-Bills matchup.
Then, for the vaunted and always-exciting Divisional Round, we saw another full weekend of action with two games on Saturday followed by another pair of contests on Sunday. It's been highly enjoyable among NFL fans to have this much action throughout the weekends, so much so that we've all essentially become spoiled quite quickly.
As such, fans are wondering if there is an NFL playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 27 and, if not, why not? Don't worry, we've got you covered.
Why is there no NFL game today, Jan. 27?
There are no NFL games on Saturday, Jan. 27. The reason is quite simple. As is tradition in the league's playoff format, after having the full weekend for the Divisional Round, it moves to conference championship Sunday with both the AFC and NFC titles being decided on Sunday afternoon and evening. That creates the most drama and enticing offering for the league to view its proverbial Final Four showdowns.
NFL Conference Championship schedule: Times, matchups and channels
- AFC Championship Game - Sunday, Jan. 28: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens (3 p.m. ET, CBS)
- NFC Championship Game - Sunday, Jan. 28: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX)
The AFC and NFC Championship Games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28 with the two spots in the Super Bowl on the line in these games. The two No. 1 seeds -- the Ravens in the AFC along with the 49ers from the NFC -- will host these conference championship tilts on Sunday against formidable opponents. Baltimore has to take down the defending Super Bowl champions if they want to earn a trip to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, San Francisco will have to stop the red-hot Lions that has the entire city of Detroit and all of the narrative behind them.