NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn closing in on head coaching gig, and could be with Cowboys rival
Dan Quinn seems to be on the verge of getting a head coaching job. However, it could be with a divisional rival of the Dallas Cowboys, the defense he's coordinated since 2021.
By Lior Lampert
Even after the Dallas Cowboys defense surrendered 48 points to the Green Bay Packers on their home field to become the first No. 2 seed to be eliminated by a No. 7-seeded team since the NFL implemented the current playoff format, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems to be closing in on a head coaching gig — and it could be with an NFC East rival.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Washington Commanders intend to coordinate a second interview with Quinn, which will take place in person. Quinn has spent the past three seasons in Dallas scheming up defensive game plans against the Commanders twice a year. However, Washington isn’t the only team courting Quinn.
Dan Quinn scheduled for second interview with Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks
Pelissero also reported that the Seattle Seahawks are set to meet with Quinn for a second time. According to the NFL Network insider, the Cowboys defensive coordinator from 2021-23 was also on a shortlist of candidates slated for a second-round interview with the Tennessee Titans — including Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Callahan. However, it has since been reported that the Titans plan to hire Callahan as their next head coach.
The Seahawks and Quinn are no strangers to one another. He spent two seasons in Seattle in 2013 and 2014 as the coordinator of the famous defensive unit we’ve all become accustomed to knowing as the “Legion of Boom,” helping guide the team to consecutive Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in 2013.
An experienced coordinator, Quinn also spent five seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. In that span, he and the Falcons had a 42-42 record, featured by a trip to the Super Bowl in 2016.
Even with the Titans now out of the sweepstakes following their decision to move forward with Callahan, multiple franchises are slated to bring in Quinn for a second round of interviews, including a divisional rival of the defense he’s overseen for the past three years.