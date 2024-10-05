Romeo Doubs suspension for skipping practice comes with Packers silver lining
There has never been a greater reality television product than the NFL and we saw exactly that heading into the weekend with the Green Bay Packers. Seemingly out of nowhere (and, frankly, on what seems like unfounded ground), wide receiver Romeo Doubs skipped practice and was placed on the Week 5 injury report as doubtful due to personal reasons.
Reports then emerged on Friday that Doubs was unhappy with his role in the Packers offense, despite ultimately appearing to simply be one of many mouths being fed equally in the Green Bay passing attack. But according to the reports, he wanted more involvement and expressed it in a way that the organization was clearly not okay with.
On Saturday ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Rams, the Packers announced that Doubs has been suspended for the matchup, as reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
However, Rapaport alluded to the fact that the suspension would actually hold an enormous silver lining for the Packers, namely that the organization and Doubs (and perhaps the coaching staff as well) appear on track for an amicable resolution and that the suspension will be the end of any drama.
Romeo Doubs suspension leading to Packers resolution is worth it
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports added to the silver lining, noting that the reported unhappiness of Doubs caused multiple teams to call the Packers, as you'd expect, and inquire about the wide receiver's availability on the trade market. All callers were rebuffed and told that Green Bay wouldn't be dealing him and, moreover, Doubs is set to rejoin the team after Week 5 and things are trending positively with the team-player relationship.
What made the Doubs drama shocking to begin with, particularly with the wideout's reasoning, is that it doesn't match with the numbers. The 2022 fourth-round pick is third on the Packers in targets this season (20) behind only Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks who have just 22 targets. While the production (12 receptions for 169 yards and 0 touchdowns) hasn't been stellar overall, the role itself seems more than adequate.
Because of that, a resolution to this matter was always likely, or at least so it seems. However, it still has to be refreshing for Packers fans to look at the situation, see the receiver get punished for an admittedly selfish stunt to pull himself out of practice and ultimately be heading toward a positive end wherein he remains in Green Bay.
Of course, in the Reality TV Football League, this may not actually be the end, especially with trade suitors apparently already lining up to try and trade for Doubs. However, for now, all seems like it will be well in short order for the Packers, which is exactly what they need.