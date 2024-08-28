A wild Steelers-Cowboys trade that could help everybody move on already
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense needs... a lot of work. The Dallas Cowboys shouldn't have any trouble coming by points, but there is a rather severe lack of talent at running back. We aren't used to a compromised Cowboys run game, and it seems like the sort of issue Jerry Jones would be quick to address.
That makes Pittsburgh and Dallas natural trade partners. The Steelers happen to have a talented RB on an expiring contract. For the Cowboys, there is an obvious truth everybody in the fandom has accepted — that Ezekiel Elliott is more of a distraction than anything else, and that time spent with him as RB1 is time wasted. It's past time for the front office to come to that same realization.
Once Dallas has appropriately taken stock of its RB room — no, Dalvin Cook is not the solution — Jones' first order of business should be calling up Omar Khan in Pittsburgh. Najee Harris' days are numbered on the Steelers roster. He is not going to get the extension he wants. Even the best running backs don't these days. Factor in Jaylen Warren's ascent, and there is ample motivation to squeeze value out of Harris while they still can.
Dallas needs Harris more than just about every team. A steady decline in volume has left Pittsburgh fans jaded, but the Alabama product is a physical bell cow with three straight seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards to open his NFL career. Last season was Harris' most efficient on a per-touch basis (4.1 YPC) and he's still 26, which is not yet ancient. Even by the NFL's unrealistic RB standards.
In exchange, the Steelers would be handsomely rewarded. Well, rewarded.
Steelers-Cowboys trade centered on Najee Harris and Ezekiel Elliott
On the surface, one might accuse this trade of being reaction bait. But a dig beneath the surface proves my theory correct. This trade would benefit all parties involved.
Harris gets a fresh start behind an elite offensive line, with a chance to contend for the NFC crown in Dallas. The Cowboys, meanwhile, upgrade their RB1 spot considerably, shifting Rico Dowdle to a more suitable (and marginal) role while ideally axing the need for any serious amount of Dalvin Cook.
Pittsburgh gets to elevate Jaylen Warren to RB1 status, which he earned last season. Harris is gone in by this time next year regardless, so adding another third-round pick is gravy. Zeke isn't great, but he can absolutely function as the RB2 or RB3 in a committee. Last season was probably worse than it seemed for Zeke due to the broader incompetence of New England's offense. He's not the dominant force he once was, but he still has a measure of strength and field vision that can lead to productive weekends.
Harris is your classic, Zeke-esque Cowboys RB. Literally better than the real thing at this point. He probably shouldn't handle unobstructed bell cow duties like he did as a rookie, but Harris can produce on all three downs. His growth as a pass-catcher was noticeable last season, and Harris still has the brute force necessary to pummel his way through contact for important yards.
Dallas is probably more comfortable with the idea of paying Harris than Pittsburgh, especially if he shows out behind the Cowboys' O-line this season. It's such an obvious partnership. The Cowboys would need to clear the sentimental hurdle necessary to trade away a franchise legend in Zeke, but he spent 2023 on the Patriots for a reason. Deep down, even the Cowboys know Elliott isn't cut out for the role he's currently projected in.