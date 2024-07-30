An emergency Steelers-49ers trade for Brandon Aiyuk after rookie target goes down
After toiling near the bottom of the NFL in offensive production last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have overhauled the roster. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will compete all season for QB1 reps while Arthur Smith takes over play-calling duties in the OC role. Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller were signed to boost a weak WR room (and pair Smith with familiar personnel). The Steelers' offense will take on entirely new dimensions next season.
And yet, for all the changes Pittsburgh has made, it's unclear if they've made any improvements. Wilson and Fields are not the most highly regarded players at their position, but the Steelers' lack of playmaking firepower around George Pickens stands out. Jefferson and Miller are fine in bit roles. When called upon for significant reps, however, both leave quite a bit to be desired.
That's why the Steelers are so heavily involved in WR trade rumors. Every major wideout to whiff the trade market has seen his name connected to Pittsburgh in some form or fashion. Now in training camp, however, only one name really appears attainable. Brandon Aiyuk has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers after weeks of stalled contract talks. At some point, the distraction is no longer worth it. If the Niners don't want to pay Aiyuk, trade the man, recoup value, and move on.
For the Steelers, there is newfound motivation to acquire Aiyuk. Roman Wilson, the rookie wideout selected 84th overall in April's NFL Draft, has suffered an ankle injury. He was carted off the practice field on Tuesday and could be forced to miss significant time.
That clears the runway for an Aiyuk trade. Omar Khan and the front office need to seize this opportunity to buoy a talent-starved offense.
Steelers-49ers trade to land Brandon Aiyuk after Roman Wilson injury
Gauging the price point for Aiyuk right now is challenging. He's engaged in an active holdout and there appears to be less and less hope of a future in San Francisco. The 49ers are reigning NFC champs with the deepest reservoir of offensive talent in the NFL. Even without Aiyuk, their No. 1 receiver last season, San Francisco should comfortably outpace the majority of opponents on the offensive end.
Aiyuk is not being traded in a vacuum either. He's tied to substantial contract demands that top $30 million annually. The Steelers have the means and the motivation to pay Aiyuk, especially with George Pickens' history of unreliability as a No. 1 wideout. But, even so, there's a difference between the theory of paying somebody and actually paying somebody $100 million-plus dollars. Pittsburgh may not view Aiyuk, who has never made the Pro Bowl, as the necessary caliber of wide receiver.
Also, there is the Arthur Smith factor. He tends to spread the wealth offensively, at times to the detriment of his top weapons. All of last season we heard a chorus of complaints from the Atlanta Falcons fanbase, decrying the lack of touches for Bijan Robinson and Drake London. It's hard to justify trading assets for Aiyuk and spending the requisite money of your OC won't force-feed him touches.
Even with the litany of concerns, however, the Steelers are an obvious landing spot for Aiyuk. So much so that he has openly flirted with Pittsburgh on X/Twitter. If Pittsburgh wants to land an established top-shelf playmaker to ease the burden on Pickens — one who accrued 1,342 yards through the air last season and averaged a whopping 17.9 yards per catch — this is their chance.