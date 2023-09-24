NFL Winners and Losers from Week 3: Tua stakes MVP claim, Jags look lost
It's NFL Week 3, which means we're starting to get a sense for the contenders and the pretenders.
NFL Week 3 loser: Justin Fields
Might as well pencil him in at this point. The Bears are the most embarrassing team in the NFL. Justin Fields criticized the Bears' coaching earlier in the week, and maybe he's right. Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus sits on the hottest seat in football.
That said, eventually the onus falls on Fields to produce something, even under non-ideal circumstances. The QB has been completely inept in the passing game. In Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Chiefs, he completed 11-of-22 passes for 99 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. He crumbled, and in front of T-Swift, no less.
Chicago is 0-3 with no end to the misery in sight. Fields is only 24 years old with all the athletic talent one could ask for at the QB position, but it's getting harder to see the light at the end of the tunnel. He's on the struggle bus, big time.
NFL Week 3 winner: Jordan Love
The Packers were down 0-17 at the end of three quarters in Jordan Love's first home opener. It looked like a New Orleans Saints victory and a Packers disaster-class... until the tides turned and Love captained a stunning 18-0 run to lead the Packers to victory and a 2-1 record.
That kind of poise under pressure was simply unfathomable a year ago. Love has clearly benefitted from Aaron Rodgers' teachings, however reluctantly the veteran imparted his knowledge. The season hasn't been all rainbows and unicorns for Love — that Falcons comeback in Week 2 stings — but he looks the part of a starting QB the franchise can build around.
He received the game ball in the locker room post-game after completing 22-of-44 passes for 259 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Not perfect, but the Packers kicked it into high gear down the stretch and Love's big-play ability was on full display when it mattered most.