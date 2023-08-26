What time does Notre Dame play today?
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face one of their traditional college football rivals overseas in Week 0 when they take on the Navy Midshipmen at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
By John Buhler
Here is when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be taking on the Navy Midshipmen in Week 0.
Major college football will back in our lives as soon as toe meats leather in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
Yes, the first FBS game of the season takes place overseas, as the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the Navy Midshipmen at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26. Although it will be an evening affair for our friends across the pond, we are talking about a 2:30 p.m. ET start time back in the United States. There will be a handful of games to follow on Saturday, but none as historic as this one will be.
Be sure to tune into NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET to watch the Fighting Irish take on the Midshipmen in Ireland.
What else can we expect in this traditionally-lopsided rivalry game between Navy and Notre Dame?
College football: What time does Notre Dame-Navy start for Week 0?
We are entering a very interesting cross-section for both of these rival schools entering the 2023 campaign. For Notre Dame, the Irish are now in year two under Marcus Freeman. While there were certainly moments last season that lead us to believe he is the right man for the job, the Golden Domers also lost clunkers to the likes of the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Stanford Cardinal.
Despite having a top-15 ranking, Freeman does face some level of pressure in his second season.
Although Notre Dame rebounded to salvage Freeman's first year in South Bend, 2022 was all she wrote for long-time Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo. He had been in charge of the Naval Academy's football program since 2007. However, a sub-.500 season after a loss to arch rival Army led to his abrupt termination. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry was later promoted from within.
For Notre Dame, it will be all about having top-15 staying power in the final year of the four-team College Football Playoff. Not being in a conference would typically mean the Irish would need to go a perfect 12-0 to make the four-team field. With expansion to 12 coming next year, 2023 will serve as a good litmus test to see how many losses Notre Dame can sustain to remain a top-12 team in the land.
As for Navy, look for the Midshipmen to take their first loss of the season shortly after Irish nightfall.