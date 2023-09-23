Oregon mascot trolls Deion Sanders, steals Coach Prime’s signature look
The Oregon Duck trolled the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders with a pregame fit.
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado Buffaloes have garnered national attention early on this season, as head coach Deion Sanders has led the team to a 3-0 start. This is a program that had just one win last year, and the team is now must-watch television. Just last week, the Buffaloes overcame a 28-17 deficit to defeat the Colorado State Rams 43-35 in overtime. But, they faced their first true test this season in Week 4, as the Buffaloes took on the No. 10 Oregon Ducks.
Throughout this season, Colorado fed off of moments in which they felt their opponents disrespected them or made things "personal." Head coach Dan Lanning did provide some material, but right before kickoff, The Oregon Duck wasn't afraid of poking the bear. Or, poking the buffalo.
Prior to the game, Oregon's mascot walked onto the field wearing a white cowboy hat and gold sunglasses, which is what Sanders wears on the field. The Oregon Duck then approached a makeshift clock that had "Prime" written on it and proceeded to destroy it with a bat.
The Oregon Duck trolls Deion Sanders, Colorado ahead of huge matchup
The Oregon Duck was so into smashing that clock that the mascot literally lost its head. The person donning The Oregon Duck costume then retreated to the tunnel to hide their identity.
After the game, the Oregon Duck's Twitter account posted a clearer picture of its pregame fit, with a caption reading, "personal." The photo also revealed that the Oregon Duck wore a chain that said "Times Up."
This offseason, Lanning was asked to give his thoughts on Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 in 2024. Lanning said, "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember." Then this past week, Lanning said of the upcoming game against Colorado, "YouTube videos aren't going to win you football games."
During the game, Lanning's pregame speech to his Oregon team was released, and it was a fiery one, to say the least. Lanning said, "The Cinderella story's over. They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins. There's a difference."
Oregon were ruthless in the first half, taking a 35-0 lead. Colorado's offense could muster just 21 yards total. Oregon had 22 first downs. It was that kind of half for the Ducks. Oregon went on to win 42-6.