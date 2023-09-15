Deion Sanders already has bulletin board material from Dan Lanning to take personally vs. Oregon
With Colorado facing an underwhelming Colorado St. this college football weekend, the media's attention of the Buffaloes is on their matchup against Oregon the following week. Dan Lanning already put up some bulletin board material for their game against them, saying, "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember".
Pending a loss, Oregon will probably be the favorite in this matchup. The Ducks struggled against a messy Texas Tech team, the Colorado Buffaloes are clearly a top-heavy team.
The offensive line for Sanders' squad is not very good at all and will be challenged by any legitimate defensive pass rush. The Buffaloes' defensive line is mostly in the same spot with a so-so pass rush
The reason that they are 2-0 so far this season is because of a Shedeur Sanders' Heisman season at QB so far and the elite playmakers for the squad. Among the playmaking group, Travis Hunter is spectacular (and saying that is an understatement)
Colorado Football: After hearing trash talk from Oregon's coach, what can the Buffaloes do to pull off the upset?
After the win against TCU, it became quite clear the recipe for how Colorado could pull off multiple upsets this season. The squad will need offensive playmaking from all of their stars not named Travis Hunter to get a win against Oregon. While having Hunter on the field for consecutive offensive snaps is fun to watch, it is not sustainable stamina-wise.
The defense is in horrible shape and needs Hunter as their true lockdown CB1 in this game if they want any shot of getting stops. This doesn't mean that Hunter can't play offensive snaps but it is not good to have him for more than 2 consecutive plays. This means not using the star as a decoy to disguise the defense or draw attention away.
Overall another thing that they need to do to win this game is to run short plays. This is a Colorado offense that has a horrible offensive line. Sanders will not have a lot of time in pocket during this game and will need to get the ball out quickly to his playmakers.