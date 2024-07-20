Orioles touched base with top bullpen trade options in plan that could screw over Yankees
The Baltimore Orioles are going for it. With a one-game lead over the New York Yankees in the hotly contested AL East, the O's are bonafide World Series favorites for the first time since... well, it's been a while. There are other teams in the mix, including a couple heavyweights in their own division, but few American League teams can match Baltimore's mix of top-end talent and depth.
What is so unique about the Orioles in the strength of their farm system. This is a home-grown team. Baltimore didn't drop a billion dollars on free agents like the Los Angeles Dodgers. This isn't the Yankees trading for Juan Soto (although the Corbin Burnes deal was probably the second biggest trade of last offseason). Baltimore, more or less, built this with its bare hands. This squad is a testament to patience, player development, and asset management.
Now it's time for Baltimore to cash in. The World Series window is wide open. Youth be damned, these windows never stay open as long as teams or fans expect. Baltimore cannot dilly-dally, allowing their long-term outlook to cloud judgement on the immediate future.
All signs point to Baltimore heeding that advice and gunning for a significant upgrade or two. That's not to say the Orioles should trade Jackson Holliday or anything — youth development is still essential and valuable — but adding impact pieces can ensure Baltimore's standing in a competitive division.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the O's have already checked in on a couple of the deadline's most sought-after players — Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott and Oakland Athletics annihilator Mason Miller.
"The Orioles and Yankees (and many others) are competing for available pitching, with both looking at starters and relievers (though the Yankees are favoring relievers and the Orioles starters). But even if the Orioles’ more obvious need is the rotation, they are in touch on big relievers, including two All-Stars — ex-Oriole Tanner Scott and even the 103.7 mph-throwing Mason Miller. Miller may not go anywhere, but don’t put it past the Orioles to be able to land both a useful or better starter and reliever."
Look out, New York, because the Orioles are going after the same trade targets and have more resources at their disposal, not to mention a better overall team. Anyways.
Orioles 'in touch' about Tanner Scott, Mason Miller ahead of trade deadline
Baltimore primarily needs another top-line starter, ideally with multiple years of team control. Corbin Burnes is trending toward an offseason exit, so the Orioles need to locate immediate depth and plan for the future a bit. Even if Baltimore scours the rental market, though, season-ending injuries to Kyle Bradish and John Means has left an immediate void. Starting pitching was the Orioles' downfall in the 2023 playoffs. They cannot afford a repeat of history.
The Orioles are sitting on a mountain of gold, which means there is enough trade ammo to acquire an impact starter and an impact reliever. Craig Kimbrel has been stellar in the closing role for Baltimore and his reputation is beyond compare at the position. Unfortunately, Kimbrel has made it hard to trust him in the playoffs. He was removed from the closing role during Philadelphia's NLCS collapse to Arizona last October. Baltimore can avoid suffering a similar postseason flameout by adding one of the best late relievers in the sport.
Tanner Scott spent the first five years of his career in Baltimore before moving along to Miami. It took him a while to find his footing in the league, but Scott has been nothing short of spectacular this season. He has 14 saves in 39 appearances with a 1.34 ERA and 1.066 WHIP, posting 45 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched. The southpaw uses a two-pitch arsenal to the fullest possible effect, evading bats, encouraging soft contact, and thriving under late-game pressure.
He would cost quite a bit, but the Marlins are in fire sale mode.
Mason Miller is the real crème de la crème of MLB closers. At 25, he has five years of team control left on his contract. If the A's trade him, it would require a drastic effort from Baltimore — one of the few teams truly capable of tempting Oakland.
Miller has reached 104 MPH on the gun multiple times this season. He has 70 strikeouts in 39.2 innings, with a comical 2.27 ERA and 0.857 WHIP. He wants to start again one day, which could interest the O's long term. In the short term, he removes any concern about the back end of Baltimore's bullpen.
If the Orioles can net either of these ultra-talented relievers, the American League is officially on notice.