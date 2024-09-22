Packers secret Week 3 QB plan including a surprising role for a former castoff
By Mark Powell
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is still recovering from a sprained MCL he suffered in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers went on to lose that game -- and Love -- for the foreseeable future. However, what started as a likely 3-to-6 week absence has since been rushed. Love practiced this week with some pundits expecting him to start. Thankfully, it sounds like the Packers came to their senses.
Starting love a week ahead of schedule would not only limit his play on the field, but also put his season in danger. One late hit or collapsing pocket could re-aggravate a delicate lower-body injury, while another week of rest and measured practice reps should have Love ready for their next game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Will Jordan Love play this week for the Packers?
That fact is not lost on the Packers, as their attempt to keep their quarterback plan hidden has, well, not gone according to plan. Per Adam Schefter, Green Bay is likely to start Malik Willis against his former team, the Tennessee Titans. While Willis has severe limitations throwing the football, he played well enough to earn a victory in his last game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Matt LaFleur is creative enough offensively to employ a run-centric, play-action scheme which makes Willis far more dangerous than he ever looked for Tennessee. Add in the bulletin-board material of playing against his former team, and starting Willis is the right idea, especially if Love is not 100 percent.
Packers QB depth chart for Week 3 against the Titans
Along with the reported choice to start Willis, the Packers also activated Sean Clifford off the practice squad for a second straight week. Clifford will likely be thrust into the backup role, with Love serving as the emergency quarterback if he's active at all. Clifford has some experience for Green Bay last season, when he played in two games during garbage time.
Position
Player name
QB1
Malik Willis
QB2
Sean Clifford
Emergency QB
Jordan Love
Clifford and rookie quarterback Michael Pratt competed for the backup spot in Packers training camp. The end result was neither earning the QB2 honors, as Brian Gutekunst traded for Willis, who quickly filled that role.
Clifford signed with the Packers practice squad after he was released, though it's unclear if that was their preferred option. Pratt, a former draft pick of the Packers as well, was picked up by Tampa Bay Buccaneers and placed on their practice squad as a developmental project after Green Bay let him go, hoping he would slide through waivers.
Now, the Penn State product Clifford could finally earn a chance at redemption.