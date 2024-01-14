Packers vs. Cowboys playoff history: Full record, Dez Caught It and more
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers have been unquestionably linked in the modern history of the NFL Playoffs. Some of their meetings live in history, others in infamy, but it's always fireworks when these two longtime NFL powerhouses clash in the postseason.
On Sunday afternoon in the 2023-24 playoffs, the Cowboys and Packers will add another chapter to this rivalry that dates back all the way to a berth in the first-ever Super Bowl. Adding even more intrigue to the mix is Mike McCarthy, now the head coach in Dallas, taking on his former team in Green Bay, a club he won the Super Bowl with back in 2010 and is now trying to lead America's Team back to glory.
Whatever happens in these playoffs will happen, people and fans will be angry or jubilant, and the postseason will move forward. But the playoff history between the Cowboys and Packers can't be overstated.
Packers-Cowboys playoff record: Meetings, results and more
The Packers and Cowboys have met eight times in the playoffs and share a 4-4 record, having split those meetings leading into their meeting in the 2024 Wild Card. As far as historical achievements in the playoffs, the Packers are four-time Super Bowl champions with their most recent win in 2010. The Cowboys, on the hand, have five Super Bowl titles to their credit, but haven't won the Lombardi Trophy since 1995.
Here's a look at every playoff meeting between the Cowboys and Packers in reverse chronological order:
- 2016-17 Playoffs, Divisional Round: Packers 34, Cowboys 31
- 2014-15 Playoffs, Divisional Round: Packers 26, Cowboys 21
- 1995-96 Playoffs, NFC Championship Game: Cowboys 38, Packers 27
- 1994-95 Playoffs, Divisional Round: Cowboys 35, Packers 9
- 1993-94 Playoffs, Divisional Round: Cowboys 27, Packers 17
- 1982-83 Playoffs, Second Round: Cowboys 37, Packers 26
- 1967-68 Playoffs, NFL Championship Game: Packers 21, Cowboys 17
- 1966-67 Playoffs, NFL Championship Game: Packers 34, Cowboys 27
Most notable Packers-Cowboys playoff games: Dez Caught it, Ice Bowl and more
Not only have the Packers and Cowboys split their games right down the middle historically, but they have also participated in some iconic moments between the two. The most infamous perhaps is the Dez Caught It game from the 2015 Divisional playoffs between the two clubs. Late in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys trailing, quarterback Tony Romo threw a deep pass down the sideline to Dez Bryant, who made a fantastic play to come down with the ball. After being initially ruled a catch, though, a controversial replay overturned the call, which effectively ended the game with a Green Bay win.
You be the judge of if Dez Caught It or not.
Another famous game and often considered one of the best in NFL history was the 1967 NFL Championship Game. Played at Lambeau Field, it's still the coldest game in NFL history with the temperature at -15 degrees and with the wind chill at -48 degrees. It was iconically named the Ice Bowl. In that game, the Packers took an early lead, but Dallas scored 17 straight points. But it was one of several late-game heartbreaks for the Cowboys in this rivalry as Green Bay scored the winning touchdown with 13 seconds remaining.
When is the last time the Cowboys beat the Packers in the playoffs?
Though the Cowboys-Packers rivalry in the playoffs is entirely evenly matched, it's been a while since Dallas has actually beaten Green Bay in the playoffs, since the 1995-96 NFC Championship Game to be exact. Granted, the two teams have only met in the postseason twice since then, but it's another longstanding streak of Cowboys playoff futility that Jerry Jones and Co. are looking to get past.