Pros and cons of Dak Prescott as Jets’ replacement for Aaron Rodgers
By Kinnu Singh
Where is Aaron Rodgers?
The New York Jets quarterback has been doing his best Carmen Sandiego impression in the early portion of the team's offseason program. When the Jets held their mandatory minicamp earlier this month, Rodgers was notably no where to be found.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who looked visibly uncomfortable discussing the matter, told reporters last week that the absences were not excused and Rodgers would be subject to be fined in accordance with the 2020 collective bargaining agreement.
The drama has fueled speculation about the Jets cutting ties with Rodgers and acquiring Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the 2024 season.
Dallas decided against signing contract extensions for any of their All-Pro contributors this offseason. Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and linebacker Micah Parsons were all searching for new deals, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has kept his hands in his pockets. Even head coach Mike McCarthy's contract is set to expire after the 2024 season.
For better or worse, the Jets will likely be tied to Rodgers for the remainder of his career. Still, it raises an interesting conversation that may be discussed in hushed voices at One Jet Drive: Would the positives of signing Prescott outweigh the negatives of keeping Rodgers?
The argument for Prescott over Rodgers
Not too long ago, debating between Rodgers and Prescott would've been a silly notion. In 2024, there is a reasonable case to be made for choosing Prescott over Rodgers.
1. Drama
Rodgers has shown more of his personality in the twilight of his career — and it hasn't been well-received. With some weary Jets fans beginning to sour on the Hall of Fame quarterback, Prescott looms as a stable, level-headed quarterback capable of All-Pro production.
Saleh downplayed Rodgers' absences, claiming that he was on "the exact same page" as the four-time MVP quarterback. Still, the absence has stirred quite a bit of discussion regarding Rodgers' hypocrisy. In January, Rodgers was critical of his teammates for allowing distractions into the locker room and demanded that the team "flush the bull----" and "focus on winning."
Rodgers then spent the offseason flirting with a vice presidential bid, engaging in a blood-feud with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, sharing controversial social commentary, and now skipping mandatory team workouts for “an event," which Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer hinted could be an ayahuasca retreat.
2. Age
While Prescott doesn't have the same accolades as Rodgers, he may be a better option at this stage of his career. At age 31, Prescott is far from a spring chicken. Still, the eight-year veteran is quite spry compared to Rodgers, who is the oldest active player in the NFL. Rodgers has see-sawed between being "90 percent retired," wanting to play another two years, and hoping to play up to four years. With Prescott, the Jets would be guaranteed at least four more years and could squeeze out much more.
3. Injuries and performance
The Jets are no strangers to acquiring a quarterback from the Green Bay Packers only to see him suffer various injuries. Rodgers missed all but four snaps of the 2023 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the Jets season opener. That's a significant injury for a 40-year-old quarterback, and Rodgers has dealt with various injuries and ailments as he's gotten older. He reportedly played with an avulsion fracture in his thumb when he led the Green Bay Packers to an 8-9 record in 2022. He also missed practice due to a knee injury that year.
On the other hand, Prescott just put together one of his most impressive campaigns. In 2023, he led the league in completion percentage (69.5%) and touchdown passes (36) while posting career highs in passing yards (4,516) and passer rating (105.9). Prescott earned second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.
The argument for Rodgers over Prescott — and why it's more likely
1. Short-term success
If Rodgers is healthy, the Jets would have a hard time finding a better short-term option at quarterback. Although both quarterbacks have been plagued with postseason struggles, Rodgers has at least won a Super Bowl championship. His experience and talent provides New York with a much better shot at the title if they are truly desperate to win right now.
2. Chemistry
Rodgers' absence likely won't cause any on-field setbacks by the time the regular season rolls around, and he has seemingly earned the trust and respect of his teammates. Rebuilding that with Prescott would force New York to take a step backward. Chemistry, timing, and rhythm is invaluable to any passing attack — when avoidable, it's always better to prioritize continuity over constantly switching quarterbacks. Prescott would be the third starting quarterback in the last four years.
3. Money
More than anything else, moving on from Rodgers wouldn't make sense from a financial perspective. Although the dead money charge from releasing Rodgers would be manageable, the Jets still need to manage their salary cap wisely. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner will both be eligible for contract extensions next offseason. Signing both of those budding stars alongside Prescott would be difficult, especially if the Cowboys quarterback commands a salary with an average annual value of $60 million in free agency.
Prescott's significant salary cap hit would force New York to cut costs at other positions on their roster, which would undoubtedly hinder their Super Bowl opportunities in the near future. The Jets have assembled a fearsome defense and a solid arsenal of weapons, and it's hard to envision the benefit of sacrificing any of them just to place Prescott at the helm.
The minicamp story will likely fizzle out long before the Jets report to training camp on July 23, and this will all be a distant memory. Ultimately, Rodgers' time in New York will be judged by championships and he'll have a chance at redemption in 2024.
Rodgers will face San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Leonard Floyd in the 2024 season opener on Monday Night Football. Floyd was the defender who sacked Rodgers on the ill-fated play that resulted in his torn Achilles.