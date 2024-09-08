Russell Wilson playing status this week: Latest Steelers vs. Falcons injury report for Week 1
By Mark Powell
Russell Wilson's calf injury has remained a mystery in Pittsburgh all of training camp. Wilson did make his debut in the second week of the preseason against the Buffalo Bills, but looked shoddy at best. He improved the next week against the Detroit Lions, but let's just say there's a reason Mike Tomlin struggled to name a starting quarterback amongst this crop.
The Steelers brought in Wilson to start -- it was one of the reasons Kenny Pickett wanted out shortly thereafter -- but he hasn't been able to stay on the field long enough to show Tomlin what he's capable of. Should he miss Week 1 against the Falcons, there's a small chance he might not see the field again in Pittsburgh. Of course, all of that is reliant on Justin Fields shining under the lights in the ATL, which is far from a guarantee.
Wilson feels the heat, which is why he traveled with the team to Atlanta and will test that calf pregame. The initial prognosis is not good, but there remains a chance he could play. He is questionable in every sense of the word.
Will Russell Wilson play against the Falcons? Complete Steelers injury report for Week 1
The complete Steelers injury report has Russell Wilson on it, as well as a number of other notable players
Steelers player
injury designation
QB, Russell Wilson (calf)
Questionable
WR, Roman Wilson (ankle)
Out
CB, Cory Trice (groin)
Full participant
RB, Jaylen Warren (hamstring)
Full participant
G, Isaac Seumalo (pectoral)
Out
TE, Darnell Washington (knee)
Full participant
DL, Logan Lee (calf)
Out
Wilson is the most notable player on the Steelers injury report, which was put out just a few days ago. The former Pro Bowler will test out his calf pregame, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him give it a go, especially with Justin Fields behind Wilson on the depth chart.
Wilson apparently told the Steelers he can play in Atlanta, but the team trainers must clear him first. That call isn't Wilson's to make, as much as he may want to prove a point.
Steelers depth chart: Who will play quarterback if Russell Wilson is injured?
The Steelers depth chart is relatively simple at quarterback. Behind Wilson is Fields, who Pittsburgh brought in as a project to potentially push Wilson in training camp. Fields succeeded in doing that and could receive playing time even should the veteran Wilson start the game. Behind Fields is veteran backup Kyle Allen, who would only receiving playing time due to an injury to Fields.
Steelers QB depth chart
QB, Russell Wilson
QB, Justin Fields
QB, Kyle Allen
We'll have more on this story as it develops, but Steelers fans likely won't know for sure if Wilson is playing until pregame warmups, when he tests out his injured calf.