Scheduled revealed for NBA MVP, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year announcements
By Lior Lampert
The NBA has revealed the schedule for when the final three 2023-24 regular season awards (sponsored by Kia) and the Social Justice Champion Award.
There are three finalists for each annual award, based on voting results from a committee of NBA media members, and the winner gets announced during TNT's pregame playoff coverage.
Without further ado, here is a look at which honors the league will disclose in the coming days and when they plan to do it.
First, the NBA will reveal the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year honors on Monday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET. San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama will likely win the award by a landslide. However, finalists Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets) deserve praise for what they accomplished in their first year as pros.
Next, we will see the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year get named on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Wembanyama also finds himself as a finalist for this award, but he is not the consensus favorite for this one like he is for Rookie of the Year. That title belongs to Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who has anchored the best defensive unit in the Association this season. Rounding out the options is Miami Heat star and perennial candidate Bam Adebayo.
The Most Valuable Player Award, arguably the league's most prestigious individual honor, will be revealed on Wednesday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic, who has earned the distinction two of the past three seasons, is highly favored to do so for a third time in four years and put himself in elite company among NBA legends like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. However, Dallas Mavericks franchise icon Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder floor general Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could steal first-place votes from their fellow finalist after the impressive campaigns they had.
Lastly, the NBA will announce its Social Justice Champion Award winner on Thursday, May 9, at noon ET. Adebayo finds himself on the list of finalists yet again, alongside CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Lindy Waters III (Thunder), and former league MVP Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Clippers).