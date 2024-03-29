Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight? Latest injury update for Suns vs. Thunder
Missing games this season has been a rarity for Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But he appears to be in jeopardy of missing the Friday night showdown versus the Phoenix Suns.
By Lior Lampert
After missing his first game since November due to a right quad contusion, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar floor general Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could potentially be eyeing a return to action on Friday against the Phoenix Suns.
However, it appears Gilgeous-Alexander could be in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive contest because of the ailment if the NBA’s official injury report is any indication.
Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight? Latest injury update
Gilgeous-Alexander is doubtful ahead of the late-season meeting between the Thunder and Suns, which means he will likely miss his third game of the 2023-24 NBA campaign, barring any shocking developments between now and tip-off.
The shortlist MVP candidate sat out of Oklahoma City’s most recent game versus the Houston Rockets due to the quad issue that he admittedly said has been bothering him since their Mar. 20 win over the Utah Jazz, which they lost, squandering their chance of securing sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference standings and tying the Denver Nuggets for first place.
While it was not surprising to see the Thunder take a cautious approach with their franchise player on the second night of a back-to-back set, it was nonetheless a deflating defeat at an opportune moment. But SGA being slapped with a doubtful tag this far ahead of their following game suggests they are making the right decision prioritizing his health over their place in the playoff picture, knowing seeding means nothing without him at full strength.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the Association all season long, averaging 30.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game with incredibly efficient .540/.367.871 shooting splits, serving as the catalyst for the Thunder in what has been an incredible year for the franchise.
Sitting at 50-22 and third place in the West, Oklahoma City could claim sole possession of the No. 2 seed depending on the outcome of the matchup between the Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.