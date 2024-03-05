Patrick Mahomes will love this potential Chiefs L'Jarius Sneed blockbuster trade
If the Pittsburgh Steelers are indeed in the running for L'Jarius Sneed, they have the ideal trade asset for the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is available for the right price. Sneed was franchise tagged by the Chiefs earlier this week, so he's under contract for the next year much like his teammate Chris Jones was a year ago.
Sneed earning around $19 million in Kansas City's secondary next season isn't the worst thing in the world for the player himself. Heck, he might just mess around and win another ring. However, the Chiefs have also given Sneed permission to seek a trade of his own, which appears to be the most realistic solution to his problems.
The 27-year-old is in search of a long-term contract more suitable to his talents. Sneed could earn upwards of $20 million a year, if not more on a multiyear contract per spotrac. One potential suitor is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could use a proven corner opposite of Joey Porter, Jr.
Pittsburgh's secondary was a sore spot at the end of the last season when teams threw away fro JPJ, instead targeting the likes of veterans Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace. That cannot happen again if Mike Tomlin's team wants to make a playoff run.
Steelers can offer surprising trade package to Chiefs for L'Jarius Sneed
The Steelers are reportedly interested in Sneed. As it turns out, they have a trade asset the Chiefs might be interested in. Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson is reportedly pushing away from the Steelers, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.
"Yeah, I've heard some stuff here and there. It might be the Steelers are looking to see who's interested because potentially Diontae Johnson might not want to be here either. Hard to nail down now which angle it's coming from, but if I was a betting man, I would say that Diontae might be pushing this more than the Steelers," said Kaboly.
This backed up a separate report from Tony Pauline, who said it's not fair to characterize Johnson as on the block, but he could be dealt for the right asking price. Pauline estimated that price as a third-round pick.
A combination of mid-to-late round draft picks plus Johnson could be enough to land the Steelers Sneed. Both players are in the final year of their contracts and fill a clear need, as the Chiefs receiving corps is lacking elite playmakers alongside Rashee Rice.