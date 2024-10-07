It sure sounds like Steelers are on verge of the unthinkable with Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the underwhelming decision to sign Russell Wilson to a one-year deal after he was released by the Denver Broncos. Sure, Wilson was probably a better option than anyone else that they had in their quarterback room, but that's not saying much.
It was abundantly clear from the moment Wilson came aboard that he was brought in with the intention of being the starter - or at least the clear favorite to win the job in a quarterback competition. His status within the organization is ultimately why Kenny Pickett requested a trade away from Pittsburgh to begin with.
Wilson appeared all set to start Pittsburgh's Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, but then everything changed. A calf strain kept him out of practice leading up to the contest, and eventually, he was ruled out. He hasn't played since.
Meanwhile, despite a poor showing on Sunday Night Football, Fields has led the Steelers to a 3-2 record and has played mostly well under center. Despite his success, it certainly sounds as if Pittsburgh is on the verge of going to Wilson in Week 6 as their starter as he's on the verge of being 100 percent healthy.
The Steelers have no real reason to go to Russell Wilson as the starter over Justin Fields
Whether Wilson starts their Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders remains to be seen, but if he does, that's a mistake by Mike Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization.
No, Fields did take advantage of what looked like a golden opportunity on Sunday and dropped his second game in a row. Still, he's played mostly well under center thus far and deserves more of a look.
Through five games, the 25-year-old is completing 67.6 percent of his throws for 961 yards and five touchdowns compared to just one interception. He hasn't done much damage deep and over the middle of the field but has been efficient and for the most part, effective.
Sunday's game proved Fields still has a long way to go as a thrower, but it's not as if 35-year-old Russell Wilson is the Wilson of old. He was released despite his major cap hit after two extremely disappointing seasons in Denver and should've never been given the upper hand in this quarterback competition to begin with.
Fields is a decade younger, has way more upside with his legs, and with more reps, should only improve as a thrower. The Steelers are 3-2 and have watched Fields play pretty well in four of their first five games. That's more than large enough of a sample size to let him continue on, especially if the alternative is Wilson.
It's just hard to see what the Steelers gain by going to Wilson over Fields when Fields is the younger more dynamic player with a much higher ceiling. He actually has a chance of being the quarterback of the future in Pittsburgh. Wilson, at most, figures to be a one-year rental. Until Fields has a couple of rough games in a row to look at, going to Wilson makes little to no sense.