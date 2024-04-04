Stefon Diggs pens farewell to Bills Mafia on social media
Stefon Diggs offered a heartfelt goodbye to the Buffalo Bills fanbase.
The Buffalo Bills shocked the NFL world on Wednesday, trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. Rumblings of Diggs' potential departure have shrouded the Bills franchise for years, but for it to actually happen — and for it to result in such an uninspiring return — is a real doozy.
This is new territory for Bills Mafia. The team still figures to compete with Josh Allen at the helm, but that WR room is looking awfully shallow. Diggs was beloved through four years with the team. He made a Pro Bowl in each season with the Bills, including one All-Pro campaign.
It wasn't always rosy. Diggs expressed his frustration, implicitly or explicitly, on several occasions. And yet, despite the perceived rockiness of his tenure, this trade reads as nothing more than a cost-cutting manuever. The Bills just got drastically worse, and the Texans are surging toward the top of the AFC.
Houston RB Joe Mixon hinted on Twitter that Diggs asked for a trade. There is no real clarity about Diggs' thought process, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters that he warned Josh Allen about Diggs "inquiries" earlier this offseason. So, there was writing on the wall.
Now, Diggs has officially bid adieu for his former fandom with a heartfelt Instagram message.
"I can’t begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo ♥️💙. Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the Buffalo Bills organization! Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart. Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again ♾️ 14."
Stefon Diggs bids farewell to Bills fanbase on Instagram
How the Bills proceed from here will be fascinating. Josh Allen surely doesn't want to toil away in mediocrity. After last season's playoff disappointment, Sean McDermott's seat is starting to get warm. There is mounting pressure on the Bills to get over the hump. And yet, the front office appears to be willfully moving in the wrong direction.
Buffalo has a chance to address their shoddy WR in the upcoming NFL Draft. A few half-decent free agents remain, especially if Buffalo is interested in providing restoration services for a past-prime vet. Odell Beckham, anyone? Michael Thomas?
The Bills can use all the help they can get at this point. It's a pretty dire move. It's important to maintain financial flexibility, but dumping your best playmaker for a future draft pick — and not even a first-round pick — serves little purpose aside from alleviating ownership's tax burden.
It's a new day in Buffalo. Hopefully that gloomy cloud on the horizon clears up, but I'm not convinced it will.