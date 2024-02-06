Super Bowl record for receiving yards: Most yards, Top 10 and more
Some of the NFL's best receivers have shone bright on the Super Bowl stage. What are the top receiving performances in Super Bowl history?
The Super Bowl has become a stage for NFL greats to earn their place in the history books. Some of the league's best passers have put up epic performances in the Super Bowl and a lot of them have been aided by tremendous efforts from their pass catchers.
The amount of wide receivers who have won MVP honors is low because the media tends to give the award to quarterbacks when all things are equal, but they have racked up 8 MVPs entering Super Bowl 58, which is the most from any non-quarterback position. Let's take a look at the ten best receiving yardage totals in Super Bowl history.
Top 10 Receiving Performances in Super Bowl History
Name
Team
Super Bowl
Receiving Yards
Jerry Rice
San Francisco 49ers
XXIII
215
Ricky Sanders
Washington Redskins
XXII
193
Isaac Bruce
St. Louis Rams
XXXIV
162
Lynn Swann
Pittsburgh Steelers
X
161
Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
LII
152
Rod Smith
Denver Broncos
XXXIII
152
Andre Reed
Buffalo Bills
XXVII
152
Jerry Rice
San Francisco 49ers
XXIX
149
Jerry Rice
San Francisco 49ers
XXIV
148
Deion Branch
New England Patriots
XXXVIII
143
It's no shock to see Jerry Rice on this list three times since he is widely regarded as the best wide receiver who ever lived. Rice remains the only player to ever exceed 200 receiving yards in a Super Bowl when he racked up 215 in Super Bowl XXIII to earn MVP honors. He also appears twice more in the Top 10 single-game performances of all time with two more games over the 140-yard mark.
The second-most receiving yards belongs to Washington's Ricky Sanders, who racked up 193 yards in the Redskins' blowout win over the Denver Broncos one year earlier. Sanders didn't take home MVP honors as the award was given to his quarterback, Doug Williams.
The Greatest Show on Turf is also represented in the top three as Isaac Bruce racked up 162 yards through the air in the Rams' victory over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. St. Louis quarterback Kurt Warner was named the MVP of that game although Bruce happily got a championship ring for his efforts.
As for the most recent inclusion in the Top 10, that came courtesy of former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola, who racked up 152 yards in New England's eventual loss to Nick Foles' Eagles in Super Bowl LII.