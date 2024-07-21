Thriston Lawrence major record, best finishes, career wins and more
In previous instances of the British Open Championship being played at Royal Troon, we've seen some surprising winners emerge, none more so than Todd Hamilton coming out of nowhere in 2004 to clip Ernie Els in a playoff for a stunning major victory. And Thriston Lawrence looked like he might make something like that happen again at Royal Troon in 2024.
Despite an overall lack of major experience, Lawrence surged to near the top of when conditions at Troon were a bit more benign than they became later in the day. As other leaders and contenders struggled in those conditions, Lawrence found himself in the final group on Sunday with Billy Horschel, one shot back of the lead.
Lawrence then continued his stellar play, jumping out into the lead midway through the final round and looking like one of the better if not wholly shocking contenders to win the 2024 British Open.
However, given his lack of notoriety, golf fans had a lot of questions about Thriston Lawrence. To answer those, you've come to the right place.
How old is Thriston Lawrence and where is he from?
Thriston Lawrence is 27 years old as of the 2024 British Open Championship. He's from Nelspruit, South Africa and has played primarily on the European/DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour in his professional career. Lawrence turned pro in 2014 and played on the MENA Tour and Challenge Tour, the latter being the DP World Tour equivalent of the Korn Ferry Tour with the PGA Tour.
Thriston Lawrence major championship record
One of the most shocking things about Lawrence contending at The Open in 2024 is that it is only the sixth major championship start of his career. In fact, he had only made three cuts in his previous five starts and had never finished inside the Top 40. But let's take a look at all of his major championship finishes early in his burgeoning career.
Major Championship
Thriston Lawrence Finish
2022 Open Championship
T42
2023 PGA Championship
T62
2023 US Open
Missed Cut
2023 Open Championship
T74
2024 PGA Championship
Missed Cut
2024 Open Championship
T4
Lawrence has never qualified to play The Masters before in his career. But while it's surprising to see him in contention to win at The Open, it is where he's had the most success with two made cuts in as many starts prior to vaulting up the leaderboard in 2024 at Royal Troon.
Thriston Lawrence career wins, achievements
In his career, Lawrence has eight professional wins, four of which came on the DP World Tour and three on the Sunshine Tour, though two co-sanctioned events counting for both. He also captured wins on the MENA Golf Tour (2015 Ras Al Khaimah Classic), Big Easy Tour (2018 Big Easy Challenge) and the IGT Pro Tour (2017 Centurion Race to Q-School #18). But let's look at all of his DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour victories.
Tournament
Runner(s)-Up
2019 Vodacom Origins of Golf at Stellenbosch
Deon Germishuys, Riekus Nortje, J.J. Senekal, Jean-Paul Strydom
2021 Joburg Open (co-sanctioned)
Zander Lombard
2022 Omega European Masters
Matt Wallace
2022 Investec South African Open Championship (co-sanctioned)
Clement Sordet
2023 BMW International Open
Joost Luiten
In addition to his pro wins, Lawrence also won the 2013 and 2014 South African Amateur Championships. He was also named the 2022 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year on the DP World Tour for the 2022 season after his win at the Omega European Masters and his strong overall debut campaign.