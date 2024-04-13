Tiger Woods Saturday tee time, pairing at The Masters: When does Tiger play Round 3?
Find out when Tiger Woods will take to Augusta on Saturday for Round 3 of The Masters.
Tiger Woods made history at The Masters 2024. And perhaps even more shockingly, he did so comfortably at 48 years old and with 25-ish rounds under his belt this year when he stood on the first tee on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club.
That history, of course, was simply making the cut. In doing so, that's Woods' 24th consecutive made cut at The Masters, a mark now that is the most in history as it breaks a tie with Tiger, Fred Couples and Gary Player. He did so comfortably with opening rounds of 73 and 72 to put him at 1-over. The cut was eventually all the way down at +6 to make the weekend amid ridiculously tough conditions on Friday.
Because of his steady play, Tiger enters the third round and the weekend at T22, seven strokes back of the lead. While winning may seem far-fetched, he's looked sharp and like he could truly finish better than anyone expected, even at The Masters.
However, with Tiger Woods playing the weekend, fans want to know how to watch him. We've got you covered with tee times, his pairing and everything you need to know.
Tiger Woods Saturday tee time: When does Tiger play Round 3 at The Masters?
Tiger will tee off at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday for the third round at The Masters. Again, he not only made the cut, but did so extremely comfortably, which the tee times for Saturday reflect. Players began their rounds in the morning at 9:45 a.m. ET, so the fact that Woods is getting on the first tee three hours after that fact is a testament to how shockingly high on the leaderboard he is going into the weekend.
Who is Tiger Woods paired with at The Masters in Round 3?
Tiger Woods is paired with Englishman Tyrrell Hatton for the third round at The Masters on Saturday. Hatton, who has famously said that Augusta National is not for him, also parted the PGA Tour for LIV Golf prior to the start of the 2024 season. All of that could make for an interesting pairing with Tiger, especially with the immense crowds that will be following the five-time Masters champion and Hatton on Saturday.
The Masters Saturday TV schedule: How to watch Tiger Woods in Round 3
The TV broadcast of The Masters will begin at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. Golf fans can also stream the TV broadcast on CBS Sports' app and website, through a subscription to Paramount+ and even on The Masters app.
Prior to 3 p.m. ET, though, fans can tune into The Masters to watch Tiger Woods through Masters.com, The Masters app and through ESPN+, which has the same feeds. Woods will surely be on the Featured Groups feed for parts of the round while there will also be feeds for Holes 4, 5 and 6; Amen Corner; and Holes 15 and 16 for the third round.