Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Kelly Olynyk trade
The Utah Jazz sent veteran big man Kelly Olynyk to the Toronto Raptors in a homecoming trade that netted them a first-round pick.
Despite being 26-26 and in playoff contention, the Utah Jazz have begun selling rotational pieces ahead of today’s 2024 NBA Trade Deadline with an eye toward the future.
First, they traded 3-and-D wing Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons. Now, the Jazz are sending veteran big man Kelly Olynyk and 2022 lottery pick Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors.
Utah Jazz trade Kelly Olynyk to Toronto Raptors
In exchange for Olynyk and Agbaji, the Jazz are getting a 2024 first-round pick, Kira Lewis Jr., and veteran wing Otto Porter Jr, per ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
The first-round pick sent to Utah will be the least favorable between the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, and the Jazz’s selection, according to Woj.
Olynyk, born in Toronto, Ontario, returns home to join forces with fellow Canadian native and FIBA World Cup teammate RJ Barrett while the Jazz continue to add to their war chest of draft capital.
Having said that, let’s look at Utah’s updated list of draft picks at their disposal following the Olynyk trade.
- 2024: First-round pick - from Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, or Houston Rockets
- 2024: Second-round pick - from Memphis Grizzlies or Washington Wizards
- 2025: First-round pick - from Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2025: First-round pick - own
- 2025: First-round pick - from Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2026: First-round pick - from Minnesota Timberwolves or Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2026: First-round pick - own
- 2027: First-round pick - from Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2027: First-round pick - own
- 2027: First-round pick - from Los Angeles Lakers (top-4 protected)
- 2027: First-round pick - from Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2028: First-round pick - from Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2028: First-round pick - own
- 2029: First-round pick - own
- 2029: First-round pick - from Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2029: First-round pick - from Minnesota Timberwolves (top-5 protected)
- 2029: Second-round pick - own
- 2030: First-round pick - own
- 2030: Second-round pick - own
The Raptors have overhauled their roster this season. In a vacuum, they traded Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr., and Kira Lewis for Barrett, Olynyk, Ajgabji, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown (who could be traded again), and Jordan Nwora while also stockpiling draft capital in the process.
Conversely, the Jazz have traded three core rotational pieces in roughly 24 hours, with draft picks being the focal point of their return package. It will be intriguing to see how Utah head coach Will Hardy adjusts his lineups.