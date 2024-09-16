Vikings hot start doesn’t look like it will be derailed by injuries just yet
Before the 2024 season began, it was easy to predict that the Minnesota Vikings would finish in last place in the NFC North. They hadn't finished at the bottom of the division since 2013, but they replaced Kirk Cousins with Sam Darnold under center, and the other teams in the division all got much better over the offseason.
It has only been two weeks so far, but the Vikings have proven their doubters wrong. Sure, beating a team as bad as the New York Giants isn't a major feat, but the Vikings dominated them, winning 28-6 on the road. They followed that up by grinding out an impressive win against the San Francisco 49ers.
As encouraging as that Week 2 win was, Vikings fans had reason to hold their breath as the best player on the team, Justin Jefferson, had suffered an injury. Fortunately, head coach Kevin O'Connell gave the fans reason to breathe a major sigh of relief by saying Jefferson is considered day-to-day with a quad contusion. The Vikings have avoided the worst.
Injuries won't derail the Vikings season just yet
Having another season derailed by injury after what happened to Cousins last season would've been a tough pill to swallow, so thankfully, Jefferson is okay and has avoided the worst. Whether he plays in their Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans remains to be seen, but even if he doesn't, his injury does not appear to be a long-term issue at all.
Had the Vikings lost Jefferson for any substantial amount of time, that would have been a major blow. His performance thus far, especially against San Francisco, proves just that.
Jefferson had 133 yards receiving on just four receptions, and he has scored a touchdown in both of their games. Jefferson being as elite of a receiver as he is has allowed Minnesota's rushing attack to impress thus far, and has also given Darnold a reliable target to throw to, especially with Jordan Addison currently hurt.
There's more to this Vikings team than just Jefferson, but make no mistake - he is their best player by far. There's a reason they paid him like the best wide receiver in the NFL this past offseason. As long as he's there, their offense has a chance to score a touchdown every drive. He's that lethal. Without him, especially if it was a serious injury, they'd be in serious trouble. Thankfully, even if he has to miss a game, Minnesota has avoided the worst.