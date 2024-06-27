Warriors Day 2 picks: When do Warriors pick next?
By Ian Levy
The Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs, coming up short in the Play-in Tournament, but didn't even get a lottery pick to show for it. They traded their 2024 first-round pick to the Grizzlies back in 2019 to dump Andre Iguodala's salary. That pick eventually landed with the Portland Trail Blazers after going first to the Celtics in the Marcus Smart trade and then to the Blazers in the deal that brought Jrue Holiday to Boston.
That pick, No. 14, was traded one more time on draft night, sent to the Wizards with Maclom Brogdon in a trade for Deni Avdija. It was ultimately used by the Wizards to select Bub Carrington, a versatile backcourt scorer and creator with size and swagger — exactly the kind of player who could have really helped the Warriors next season with his youthful energy.
The Warriors will be looking to make most of their offseason upgrades through trades or in free agency but they do have one pick on the second day of the draft to try and find another useful piece.
What picks do the Warriors have in the second round of the NBA Draft?
The Warriors have the No. 52 pick in the second round, which will take place Thursday, June 26. And they have every reason to feel confident about their ability to find a useful piece.
In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Warriors ended up with the No. 57 pick and took Trayce Jackson-Davis from Indiana. Injuries forced Jackson-Davis into the rotation more than the Warriors were probably expecting but he was a pleasant surprise, appearing in 68 games with 16 starts, averaging 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 16.6 minutes per game. He's probably not a future star but he looks like a solid rotation player and is suddenly an important piece for their present and future.
Chris Kline, FanSided's NBA Draft expert, had the Warriors selecting Dillon Jones at this slot in his last mock draft.
Dillon Jones is a bruising 6-foot-6 playmaker with crafty handles and a daring approach. He needs to shoot more and speed up his feet defensively, but tall point guards with advanced skill and court vision tend to warrant the investment.
Regardless, expect the Warriors to be targeting someone with upside who they also think can contribute right away, similar to Jackson-Davis last season.