A Warriors-Heat trade to end Jimmy Butler speculation and launch Golden State title bid
The Golden State Warriors' offseason plans were probably the most ambitious of the Western Conference contenders. The majority of the storylines were directed toward Klay Thompson's unceremonious departure, but the Warriors made several upgrades to the supporting cast while quietly making a concerted effort to land a third All-Star to pair with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
In the end, the more audacious of Golden State's plans fell through. Paul George appeared to be on his way to the Warriors before trade talks fell apart at the 11th hour. Then, Golden State could never quite tempt the Jazz into earnest Lauri Markkanen trade negotiations. We can blame the Warriors' front office for being too clingy with young talent, such as Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski, but the impulse to target the best available players is a promising one.
There is a clear desire to maximize these last few years of Steph. Coming off a heroic effort in the Paris Olympics, Curry still has what it takes to lead a contender. There just isn't another player who can stretch and stress a defense quite like the 36-year-old. Curry's game has long been reliant on skill and cleverness, not otherworldly athleticism. He will bump up against the restrictions of his age eventually, but Curry's game was always going to age gracefully. The Warriors have a real chance to surprise folks this season.
It becomes much easier to buy stock in Golden State if that elusive third All-Star actually lands in the Bay. While George and Markkanen are off the table, another logical option persists — Miami Heat superstar and resident coffee curator Jimmy Butler.
A Warriors-Heat trade to pair Jimmy Butler with Stephen Curry in Golden State
The Warriors "have interest" in Butler, per NBA insider Sam Amick on The TK Show. The 35-year-old is eligible for a two-year, $113 million extension, which the Heat appear unwilling to offer. Butler has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, but he is also one of the most accomplished postseason performers in the Eastern Conference. Just last year, Butler led the No. 8 seed Heat to the NBA Finals.
It has not been a one-man effort, of course — Erik Spoelstra is the dark magic wizard of our time — but Butler certainly has a flare for the dramatic and a knack for showing up large when the lights are brightest. Golden State needs that extra spark once the playoffs arrive, not to mention a new element to diversify Steve Kerr's offense and limit the regular season burden on Steph.
Butler checks every box. If his relationship with the Heat breaks dissolves over contract disputes, Butler is expected to test free agency. Rather than losing him for nothing next summer, the Heat could be inclined to trade the outspoken star and begin anew with Bam Adebayo as their centerpiece.
Few teams are better equipped for a Butler trade than the Dubs.
Golden State would also need to send back draft capital — at least a couple unprotected first-round picks — in order to pique Miami's interest. For all the dread associated with Butler's looming free agency, the Heat are organizationally committed to contending at all costs. If that means finishing the season with Butler and letting him walk because the trade offers aren't good enough, well, that is precisely what will happen.
What Butler wants is not particularly clear. Well, he certainly wants to stay in Miami, but that may not be a tenable situation. We have heard rumblings of Butler liking the Brooklyn Nets, but we don't know if the Nets reciprocate that affection. Brooklyn just began a long-overdue rebuild in earnest and will spend this season gunning for the No. 1 draft pick and Cooper Flagg, not trying to woo Jimmy Butler.
Golden State is the easiest team to project Butler on. The Warriors have the motivation, the trade ammo, and the star-power (not to mention market size) to accomdate Butler and his outsized personality. One has to think Jimmy would enjoy the finer points of life in San Francisco, not to mention a chance to go deep into the postseason with a couple future Hall of Famers.
The financial aspects of this trade are complicated under the new collective bargaining agreement, but the Warriors can find a way to match salaries and satiate Miami's needs. Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Kevon Looney are all tradable, playable vets to a certain degree, while Moses Moody is just waiting for his breakout opportunity on a team with strong developmental chops.
Golden State should tread carefully with the inevitable extension that tethers Butler to a team through his age-38 season, but Curry's title window is limited. It's all about the here and now for the Dubs.