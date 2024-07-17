Warriors doing everything in their power to ensure Lauri Markkanen stays in Utah
The Lauri Markkanen sweepstakes continue, with the Utah Jazz All-Star eligible for an extension starting Aug. 6. He is due $18 million this season, making Markkanen one of the best value contracts in the NBA with the looming promise of long-term team control.
Of the teams engaged on the Markkanen front, the Golden State Warriors are the most aggressive, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. It's clear the Warriors want another All-Star on the wing. After striking out on Paul George, there is obvious appeal in Markkanen's relative youth (27), less exorbitant contract, and hand-in-glove fit.
Truly, there might not be a more natural hypothetical pairing between team and star in the NBA. Markkanen doesn't offer much on-ball creation, but he's a towering shot-maker who is comfortable curling around screens and firing off of movement. He's a 7-footer with a high release point, so the jump shot is hard to contest, much less block. Golden State's offense is rooted in constant off-ball motion and swift, sharp decision-making. It would be a natural home for Markkanen.
There are hangups, though. The Warriors have the draft picks and young talent to entice Utah's front office, but it's unclear if Golden State GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. is actually willing to part with the Warriors' top prospects. Per Charania's latest report, Utah covets sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski, a player the Warriors are disinclined to trade.
Podziemski spent his summer training with the United States select team, sharpening the primary Team USA squad ahead of the Paris Olympics. His shooting, connective passing, and hard-edged defense should lead to a winning impact for years to come. If the Warriors aren't willing to trade Podziemski, well, we can probably cross Markkanen off the wishlist.
The Warriors love Podziemski. The Jazz also love Podziemski. Only one team has him, though, and that could be what stifles any hope of Markkanen landing in Golden State.
To put it plainly, the Warriors aren't getting a 27-year-old All-Star on a team-friendly contract without emptying their trade stores and furnishing Utah with a foundational piece or two. Podziemski is a great building block for a young team in Utah, but he is also a bridge to the future in Golden State — a win-now player who, at 21 years old, could headline the next chapter of Warriors basketball.
Some might be confused about why Golden State is clinging so tightly to a 19th-overall pick who averaged 9.2 points as a rookie. But, Podziemski's contributions often extended beyond the box score. He's an elite rebounder for his position (5.8 per game in 26.6 minutes) and he's a true defensive wizard, generating deflections, executing sharp rotations, and stonewalling drives with his impressive strength.
While not a particularly special athlete, Podziemski is an impact defender and carries underrated upside on the offensive end, too. What he lacks in straight-line burst, Podziemski makes up for with stop-start handles, constantly shifting gears to render his defender off-balance. Podziemski makes quick, decisive moves with the basketball, processes the floor at light speed, and showcases tremendous touch on floaters, all the way out to the 3-point line. There is more than enough evidence to believe that Podz is more than a great role player. He could be the Dubs' best young prospect.
As such, is it totally understandable for the Warriors to play hardball. Again, though, we are talking about a legitimate needle-moving star in Markkanen, who is in the middle of his prime in a manageable contract situation. He fits Golden State perfectly as a jumbo-sized Klay Thompson replacement and he accelerates the Warriors' ability to compete in the waning years of Stephen Curry's career. That is an essential factor here. Can the Warriors really stomach mediocrity when Curry is still offering up MVP-level output?
It appears, for now, that both sides are at an impasse. The Jazz have every right to demand Podziemski, and the Warriors are justified in their reluctance. It's also important to note that Utah is not under pressure to deal Markkanen. He will ink an extension if the Jazz offer it, and even on a new contract, Markkanen will garner trade interest if Utah decides to change course further down the road. Unless the Warriors blow Danny Ainge away — and the risks of blowing Danny Ainge away are well-documented — the Jazz are going to stand pat. That is the nature of these negotiations.