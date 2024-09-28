Golden Waste: Warriors whiffed at prime opportunity to maximize title window with KAT
The Golden State Warriors spent their summer trying (and failing) to land All-Star talent next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The departures of Klay Thompson and Chris Paul opened the door wider than ever for an impact trade to sustain Golden State's waning title window.
Golden State was first-and-goal on the one-yard line in Paul George talks, but couldn't tush-push it over the goal line before Philadelphia. Then, the Warriors made an earnest run at Lauri Markkanen, but never quite put together a package Utah took seriously. The Dubs want to get better, but the front office is clearly attempting to toe a delicate line between the present and the future.
Trading Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski for a proper star does not seem all that appealing to Mike Dunleavy Jr. and company. Both are viewed as essential cogs in Golden State's future, and rightfully so. That said, you have a genuine all-time great in Steph, with enough depth to sustain a contender. The Dubs just need that talent influx — another player who can individually warp a defense and attack pressure points. To get there, sacrifice is inevitable.
Kuminga and Podz probably won't survive the next couple years in tandem. At some point, the Warriors are going to be in poll position for a high-level addition and the front office will need to bite the bullet.
Right now, however, it's fair to wonder if Golden State has already whiffed thrice. George and Markkanen were both gettable. And now, to the surprise of many, we know the Minnesota Timberwolves were looking to dump Karl-Anthony Towns' contract.
Warriors could've outbid the Knicks for Karl-Anthony Towns
KAT was dealt to the New York Knicks on Friday night, a move that blindsided just about everybody. There wasn't a single indication that Minnesota would move on from KAT so soon, but a package of Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick was enough to get a deal over the finish line.
We now know that DiVincenzo was upset with his diminishing role in the Knicks rotation, which could have spurred both sides to action (not confirmed). The Wolves have "long coveted" DiVincenzo, per Jon Krawcyznski of The Athletic, and his inclusion in the deal "opened the door" for a KAT trade. New York has been a hypothetical landing spot for Towns since the beginning of time (at least, it has felt that way), but after a conference finals run, few thought Minnesota had the gumption nor motivation to trade its longest-tenured player.
If Minnesota was willing to float KAT to prospective suitors, however, the Warriors should've been all over it. Randle is an All-Star and DiVincenzo is among the best contracts in the NBA, so we can't understate what Minnesota received in exchange for its All-Star center. But, that is a return package the Warriors easily could've beaten. Randle is basically an expiring contract and he's a wonky fit on the Wolves' roster (and most rosters, to be frank). DiVincenzo is a great addition, but Towns is a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player. He's one of the best offensive centers of a generation, combining elite three-point shooting with a nifty post repertoire and legitimate face-up ability.
In terms of value in a vacuum, Towns falls somewhere in the middle ground between Markkanen and George. He's still 28 and the frontcourt is a notable area of weakness for the Dubs. Towns' floor spacing would work wonders next to Draymond Green, who can supply the necessary defensive support at power forward.
Minnesota only made this trade because Randle and DiVincenzo can help them win games while also preserving future flexibility. That said, it's fascinating to ponder how differently Minnesota might view, say, Jonathan Kuminga, who is eight years younger and on a skyward trajectory. What if the Warriors built a package around Kuminga, the necessary salary filler (A.K.A., Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney), and multiple draft picks? In terms of sheer asset worth, Golden State probably could've leapfrogged the Knicks without much effort. The Dubs have more draft picks at their disposal and a wellspring of intriguing young players to dangle.
Golden State doesn't want to break up the young core; it has been a snag in trade talks all summer. But Towns would've meaningfully elevated the Warriors' ceiling while also giving them a solid foundation post-Steph. Towns should have another five-plus years of quality basketball in the tank at least, and Golden State's system would've accentuated his skill set beautifully.
Players like Towns don't become available too often, and Golden State has limited bites at the apple. Steph's career is coming to an end sooner than later. This one could sting.