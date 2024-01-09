WATCH: Ann Arbor is a complete madhouse after Michigan's national championship win
Despite its reputation, there was nothing academic about the stylings in Ann Arbor on Monday night. Nor should there have been. After all, the Michigan Wolverines are the national champions of college football once again.
The CFP National Championship Game pitting Michigan against Washington, a battle of undefeateds, was held in Houston on Monday night, but virtually everyone with a pulse in Ann Arbor was watching back at home some 1,279 miles away. Whether it was in a bar, at a restaurant, in a dorm, at a home, or inside the basketball arena, eyes were glued as Jim Harbaugh's team tried to complete a blemishless season.
And when they did with their 34-13 win, all hell broke loose on the streets of Ann Arbor with a full-blown party breaking out.
Ann Arbor turns into a madhouse after Michigan gets its natty
It was shoulder-to-shoulder with the Michigan national championship celebration among fans, students and the like. And man, oh man, was it loud with everyone hyped up after the win.
Without question, there wasn't a frown to be found in the city as friends celebrated with friends and new friendships were forged out of the shared joy of a Michigan natty.
But amidst all of this, the city itself and its public servants may not have fully prepared for the possibility of Michigan winning it all. Namely, they probably should've taken a page out of Philadelphia PD's book, gotten a can of Crisco, and done some work on the light poles. Because you better believe there were Wolverines fans climbing those bad boys.
Sure, it's raucous. But if there was ever a time to party like it's 1997, it's this one for Michigan. They are back atop the sport, without question, after a tumultuous season. It's time for fans to enjoy the win and the unparalleled feeling of exuberance when your favorite team hoists a trophy.