What time and channel do the Browns play today in Week 8?
Riding a two-game winning streak, the Cleveland Browns go for three in a row in a Week 8 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
Despite losing Deshaun Watson to a shoulder injury just a few plays into their Week 7 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns took a wild 39-38 victory to improve to 4-2, keeping them just a half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.
Again filling in for Watson was P.J. Walker, who didn't have the greatest game but still led a second straight fourth-quarter comeback to get the Browns their third win in four games.
But while Walker, who completed just 15 of 32 passes for 178 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception, wasn't overly efficient, the Cleveland running attack was solid. Jerome Ford rushed for 74 yards with a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt added another 31 yards and two scores, including the game-winning touchdown with just 15 seconds remaining.
With Watson still sidelined, Walker will again take the snaps in Week 8 when the Browns hit the road for the second straight week, this time to take on the Seattle Seahawks, who also improved to 4-2 a week ago with a 20-10 over the Arizona Cardinals.
So, exactly where and when can you catch this Browns-Seahawks showdown? Let's take a look.
What time is the Browns game today, October 29?
The Browns' game in Week 8 is slated for a 4:05 p.m. Eastern/1:05 p.m. Pacific kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle.
The Browns-Seahawks clash is one of four games on the NFL's late-afternoon Sunday schedule, the others being Ravens-Cardinals, Chiefs-Broncos, and Bengals-49ers.
What channel is the Browns game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Browns' game in Week 8 will air on FOX.
The broadcast team for the Cleveland-Seattle showdown will feature Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston in the booth, with Pam Oliver handling duties on the sidelines.
The Browns-Seahawks game will only air in a few select markets, so we invite you to check out the NFL Week 8 broadcast map to see if you're in one of them.