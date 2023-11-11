What time and channel does Colorado play today, Nov. 11?
Things have certainly gone downhill since the electric start to the 2023 college football season for the Colorado Buffaloes. Deion Sanders' team began the year as the hottest thing in the sport. But now the team has three games remaining and needs two wins if they are going to make a bowl game.
We've seen a bit of turmoil as of late too. After Travis Hunter missed several games early in the year with a lacerated liver, we've also seen Shedeur Sanders look as if the infinite sacks he's taken this season have started to take their toll with him looking worse for the wear. And now Colorado absolutely needs a win in their final home game of the year today against Arizona.
Since moving to Noah Fifita, the Wildcats have been on a tear and have cracked the latest CFP rankings. However, now on the road after two big upset wins, Arizona could be susceptible if Colorado brings its best.
But what channel is Colorado football on today? And when does the game start? We've got you covered.
What time and channel does Colorado play today vs. Arizona?
The Colorado game will be on Pac-12 Network for the Week 11 matchup with Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 11. The game is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET/Noon MT for the local kickoff in Boulder.
Legendary Pac-12 Network broadcasters Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth will be the announcers for this game between the Buffaloes and Wildcats.
What channel is Pac-12 Network on Xfinity, DISH, Spectrum and more?
TV Provider
Channel Number
Xfinity
1329
DISH
406, 409
Frontier
491
Spectrum
Check Local Listings
For Spectrum customers, the Pac-12 Network channel can vary by your region. Please head to the cable provider's website and check your local listings.
However, many fans might be looking for the DirecTV channel as that's one of the most popular TV providers. Well, unfortunately, we have bad news as Pac-12 Network is not on DirecTV.
Why isn't Pac-12 Network on DirecTV?
Back in 2017 just prior to the season, DirecTV and the Pac-12 were unable to reach a distribution agreement for the provider to carry the flagship network of the conference. DirecTV believed that the package offered by the Pac-12 was not worth the added bandwidth to carry the channels, so a deal wasn't reached. Since then, the conference had moved on and, now in its current state, a deal with DirecTV looks even less likely.
The good news is that Pac-12 Network is available through FuboTV, which is available with a 7-day free trial for new users.
Is Pac-12 Network on YouTube TV?
In the cord-cutting era, we've seen a lot of people move to YouTube TV, especially with the service now carrying NFL Sunday Ticket as well. However, college football and Colorado fans will be upset to learn that YouTube TV does not carry Pac-12 Network.
Once again, though, fans can sign up for FuboTV, whcih does carry the network, or also for Sling TV, which is another cord-cutting streaming cable service, as they too carry Pac-12 Network.