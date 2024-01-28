Who will the Chiefs play next in NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl 58?
Ho-hum, the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce under the watchful mustache of Andy Reid are going to the Super Bowl yet again. Despite many worrying about this team for the majority of the 2023 regular season, the Chiefs went on the road in both the Divisional Round and then the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore to punch their ticket to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58.
The game wasn't a wholly dominant effort to beat the Ravens, at least from the Chiefs offense. Kelce went off early to set the tone for Kansas City with Isiah Pacheco, our meme-lord, running hard as well. The Chiefs, used that and a strong defensive effort to build a 17-7 lead going into halftime.
Though there was no shortage of drama in the second half, the Chiefs defense came up with the biggest plays of the game, including a fourth-quarter interception and a forced fumble at the goal line to secure the win and punch another ticket to the Super Bowl, their fourth trip since 2019. They'll also be looking to get Mahomes and Reid their third rings.
But who will the Chiefs be playing in Super Bowl 58? Let's take a look at the Super Bowl matchup awaiting Kansas City in Las Vegas.
Who will the Chiefs play next in the Super Bowl?
The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 after the powerhouse from the NFC came through with a historic comeback to upend the Lions and punch their ticket to Las Vegas.
San Francisco earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC in short order, having it already locked up going into Week 18 with how dominant they were. While many have questioned the overall ability of Brock Purdy, he's been more than capable in the Kyle Shanahan offense. That tends to be the case when you're utilizing the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. And the Niners are only made more dangerous with one of the league's best defenses.
Super Bowl 58 date, start time, TV channel
Super Bowl 58 will be played on Sunday, Jan. 11 with the game set for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be broadcast on CBS with the A-team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call for the matchup with the Chiefs representing the AFC. That means streaming of the game will be available through Paramount+.