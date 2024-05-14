WNBA Schedule: 4 must-watch WNBA games for May
With WNBA action kicking off tonight, some fans may find themselves scrambling to find ways to watch, torn between which games to watch, or generally overwhelmed by the league as they begin their journey with it. If you find yourself needing help figuring things out, look no further.
The WNBA is easier to watch now than ever before, despite the preseason streaming issues. And because fans can pick from a multitude of games every night, it can be hard to decide which games are the must-see games of each evening. That's why we've done it for you.
To new fans reading this, welcome to the league. We promise you're in for a treat with every game you watch. The personalities, play, and storylines are abundant, as you'll soon see. We've done our best to highlight games that will expose you to a variety of each, so you can find your fandom quickly.
With that in mind, here are the must-see WNBA games for the month of May.
Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever, May 14, 7:30 p.m. EST
Where to watch: ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+
Love her or hate her, it is undeniable that Caitlin Clark is the moment. And her regular season debut is appointment viewing. The W threw her a tough matchup out the gate, too.
The Fever are very talented, but still extremely young. They match up well against the Sun on paper and have the pieces to go toe-to-toe with them in this opening night game. Clark adds a bit to the Fever's overall swagger, and that will be important for Indiana all season. Her chemistry with other co-stars Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith looked promising in the preseason, and they're only going to get better as the season goes on. Teams are going to come at them harder than usual, and they'll need to maintain focus and discipline night in and night out. The Sun provide a great early-season test for them.
The Sun are a proven contender. They're led by perennial MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas, have her co-star Brionna Jones returning tonight, and have made some upgrades in key areas across the roster. The additions of Rachel Banham, Tiffany Mitchell, and Queen Egbo each add something to this team that they've been missing in recent years while fitting their gritty identity perfectly. The door is open for DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris to take on bigger roles, too, which adds even more versatility to a team that historically has struggled in that area.
While all eyes will be on Clark, there are plenty of other matchups and trends to watch for in this game. The frontcourt battles between Aliyah Boston and Bri Jones, along with NaLyssa Smith versus Alyssa Thomas, stand out. Both Boston and Jones are two of the best inside bigs in the game, and for my money, two of the strongest. It will be an embodiment of the age-old question: what happens when an unstoppable player meets an immovable one?
New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm, May 20, 7 p.m. EST
Where to watch: ESPN3, WNBA League Pass
The Storm transformed from a rebuilding team to a superteam in one offseason, and this game will be their first test against another superteam.
Like the Sun, the Liberty are still striving to get over the championship hump. Led by Breanna Stewart, the Liberty depth chart is insanely talented, and they have quality role players to fill in when needed. Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu are an incredible playmaking duo in the backcourt, while Stewart and Jonquel Jones are a nightmare matchup for just about every other team. While they didn't look great in the preseason, there's no reason right now to view this team any lower than the second-best team in the league, and they'll be a great measuring stick for the new-look Storm.
For Seattle, this is the perfect early-season opportunity to see how they measure up to the league's best. The newly-formed big three of Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, and Jewell Loyd can compete with any team, but can they consistently get enough from their role players? Ezi Magbegor seems primed to break out, especially now that teams aren't able to focus on her as heavily as before. Jordan Horston has shown flashes and hustle, but can she add a scoring punch when called upon?
It is unrealistic to expect either of these teams to look their best, especially against one another in the second week of the season. However, this game could set the tone in a season series that is of vital importance to each of these teams and their championship endeavors.
Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings, May 21, 7:30 p.m. EST
Where to watch: WNBA League Pass
Another series that could be important come playoff time, the Dream and Wings will likely be near each other in the standings all year. Neither is a championship contender, but both are above-average teams looking to gain playoff experience. Plus, this is a rematch of last year's first-round playoff matchup.
The Dream added a lot of new faces in the off-season. They were rumored to make a big splash during free agency but instead made a handful of small ones to iron out their roster. The additions of Aerial Powers, Crystal Dangerfield, and Jordin Canada will only increase their up-tempo play, and Tina Charles will add an option for when the game slows down. Plus, another year of development for Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Allisha Gray won't hurt. While there are questions about the roster's overall fit, the talent is undeniable.
The Wings are in a similar situation. Their roster also has question marks, but they've made it work in recent years. They swept the Dream in last year's playoffs and picked up three games of experience against the Aces in the second round. It will be interesting to see how this team functions with Satou Sabally out for an extended period, and how their young players perform. That said, this iteration of the roster has great potential and will be very entertaining every night. Arike Ogunbowale remains a walking highlight reel, and Jacy Sheldon should have an immediate impact on both ends.
The matchups between these two teams will be fun. The transition will be a blur, while the half-court will be like a chess match. Whichever team is able to make shots in the half-court will likely come out on top, as both teams have had their struggles in slower-paced settings.
Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks, May 30, 8 p.m. EST
Where to watch: WNBA League Pass
Surely we couldn't go through the entire month without mentioning Angel Reese, right?
While Reese will be making her debut much sooner than this, this will be the first matchup between her and fellow lottery picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. There's also a chance that we see Kamilla Cardoso make her debut around this time. The Sky announced she would be out 4-6 weeks on May 6, but there's always a chance things change as she progresses back.
This game is all about star power. We get to watch three (potentially four) of the top seven picks in this year's draft battle it out in this particular game. And while neither of these teams is projected to finish high in the rankings, their new stars will have them consistently on the must-watch list. Plus, each team has some interesting dynamics at play on and off the court that these rookie stars can impact as their careers bloom.
Brink and Jackson became the new cornerstones of one of the league's original and marquee franchises when they were drafted by the Sparks. After winning the championship in 2016, the Sparks were set to contend for years to come behind the trio of Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, and Nneka Ogwumike. That quickly fell apart after the hiring of Derek Fisher in 2019. Things came to a head in 2020, and Parker and Gray both departed in free agency. The Sparks still had a superstar in Ogwumike but never could get contending pieces around her. Now, she's gone (and Fisher, too), and Brink and Jackson take the reins as the rebuild begins.
Reese and Cardoso bring their stardom and massive potential to a Chicago team that is in need of rejuvenation. Since winning the title in 2021, the Sky have struggled to generate positive momentum. After striking out in free agency, star Kahleah Copper requested a trade. Before leaving for the NBA in 2023, former coach/GM James Wade made a spree of moves that left them with limited draft capital and flexibility. Securing Reese and Cardoso was a huge win for the franchise, which now faces scrutiny for its lackluster facilities and player experience.
Watching these dynamics play out in real-time will be fascinating, and these electric duos will be fun to watch from day one. Each time they match up, it will be a game worth watching despite the records.