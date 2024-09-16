WNBA Wraparound: A'ja scores 1000, the Lynx thrive, and Clark breaks another record
3 highlights from the WNBA this week
A'ja Wilson scores 1,000 points in the regular season: For the first time in WNBA history, a player has scored 1,000 points during a single regular season — and of course, it's A'ja Wilson. The presumed MVP has been having arguably the best season in WNBA history, maybe even basketball history. She has the highest points per game average in history, and now the highest point total in one season. Wilson will also likely be crowned MVP, won an Olympic Gold medal, and was the Olympic MVP as well.
She passed the 1,000-point mark Sunday when the Aces played the Connecticut Sun, and was celebrated by her teammates and fans. A champion on and off the court, Wilson's success is a testament to hard work, patience, and staying focused on your own journey despite the outside noise. She will be key to the Las Vegas Aces run at a third consecutive championship, a feat that would cap off a season many could only dream of.
Caitlin Clark breaks the single-season assist record: Another day, another historic performance from the WNBA's star rookie. Caitlin Clark passed the WNBA record for assists by a rookie a while ago, but this past week broke the single-season assist record as well. To be playing at her level, as a rookie, is hard to put into words. She's so extremely advanced in her ability to facilitate her teammates into making winning plays, and of course, her own scoring helps as well.
The Indiana Fever almost seem to be ahead of schedule on their development journey as we approach the end of Clark's first season. They have locked in the sixth seed in the WNBA playoffs, a huge accomplishment for a franchise that has not made it to the postseason since 2016. We all knew Clark would make an immediate impact on the court, and now the conversation switches to how good she could get with time. The best WNBA players improve year by year, and if this is Clark's base level, the league is in for a wild ride for the next decade.
The Minnesota Lynx spoil the New York Liberty's party: It was a battle between the current No. 1 and No. 2 seed teams Sunday as the Minnesota Lynx came to Brooklyn to face the Liberty. With a win, New York would have officially clinched the No. 1 seed for the playoffs — but Minnesota was not going to just hand it to them.
The Lynx came into this game with a 12-1 record since the Olympic break, their chemistry and energy at a high. Plus, with the confidence of wins against New York already under their belts this season, the Lynx wanted to show the league that they shouldn't be slept on. At points in the game, the Lynx overpowered the Liberty by 20 points, and despite the Liberty's heroics to come back in the fourth, Minnesota prevailed, winning 88-79. If these seeding placements hold, the next time these teams see each other could be the WNBA Finals.
2 games to watch this week:
Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m. ET
The battle for the second seed in the WNBA is coming to a head this week, and the Lynx and Sun will play on Tuesday. After starting the season 9-0, the Sun didn't necessarily experience a slide, it was more the Lynx experiencing a surge. Now, the Lynx sit in second in league standings, with the Sun behind them in third.
There are two games separating these two, and still a chance for the Sun to hop into second place. For Connecticut to jump up, they would have to win both of their remaining games, and the Lynx would have to lose both of their remaining games. The teams would then be tied, and Connecticut would hold the tiebreaker. This would only be possible if the Sun win this game on Tuesday though, and the Lynx are 13-1 since the Olympic break, and currently on a six-game winning streak. So, if the Lynx win, they clinch at least the 2-seed.
Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. ET
Currently, there is a three-way tie for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs. The Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream, and Washington Mystics are all still in the mix for that spot. This will be determined as the week goes on, but this match-up against the Sky and Dream is extremely important. The Sky have the motivation to make it to the playoffs since they don't own the lottery pick they would get by not making it. The Dallas Wings have the right to swap for it, which they would if it's a top pick. The kicker? Atlanta does not own their pick either, Washington does. So, both teams want to make it to the playoffs.
1 story to monitor in the WNBA this week: A three-way tie for the No. 8-seed
As previously mentioned, the Sky, Dream, and Mystics are all tied at the moment, but only one team can make it into the postseason. Chicago has motivation, since they likely won't even get a lottery pick if they miss the postseason. Atlanta definitely won't get a lottery pick if they miss the playoffs, since Washington owns it.
In this scenario, Washington comes out on top regardless. If they miss the postseason, they get their lottery pick. If Atlanta also misses the postseason, they get TWO lottery picks. If Washington gets the No. 8 seed, they not only make the playoffs but ALSO get a lottery pick, since that would mean Atlanta is a lottery team. Mystics can't really lose this scenario.
Whoever wins this battle seems to be on course to face the New York Liberty in the first round. A tough series for sure, but playoff experience is extremely valuable to a developing team. The playoff seeds and first-round match-ups will also be finalized as the week goes on. The final day of the WNBA regular season is Thursday, Sept. 19, and the first round of the playoffs starts Sunday, Sept. 22! It's all happening so fast!