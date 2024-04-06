What time does WrestleMania 40 start? Times, location, match card for Nights 1 and 2
The Grandaddy of them All is set to take center stage with WWE WrestleMania XL over two nights on April 6 and 7.
It's time for the best event in pro wrestling as WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to take place on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 for the flagship event in the company and the sport. And we are set for an absolute treat in this event with a loaded two-night card on deck for fans.
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are at the heart of this, with the former trying to "finish the story" and finally take the title from the Tribal Chief who has run amok over WWE for years now. Of course, The Rock is now involved, which makes things at WrestleMania 40 all the more interesting as he should have a big hand in determining what happens with Roman and Cody.
But there's much more than that on tap for this event as there are 13 matches scheduled for the two nights of action, none of which are all that lackluster. It could legitimately be show-stealer after show-stealer, and that's before we get into any looming surprises.
You won't want to miss any of the action, and that begins with knowing what time WrestleMania 40 starts. We've got you covered with everything you need to know.
What time does WrestleMania 40 start? Start times for Nights 1 and 2
WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to start at 7 p.m. ET for both Nights 1 and 2 for the main cards, which are being held on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, respectively. This is a bit of a change from normal start times for WrestleMania, which has long begun at 8 p.m. ET traditionally. However, with packed shows and a ton of action on both cards, WWE has moved up the start times by an hour.
The WrestleMania 40 pre-show, Countdown to WrestleMania, will start at 5 p.m. ET for a two-hour show streaming, as is the PLE, exclusively on Peacock.
Where is WrestleMania 40? Location, venue
WWE WrestleMania 40 is taking place in Philadelphia, PA. The event is being hosted at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. This is only the second time that WrestleMania has been held in Philadelphia, the last time coming 25 years ago in 1999 (WrestleMania XV), and the first time that the event has been held at Lincoln Financial Field.
WWE WrestleMania 40 match card for Nights 1 and 2
WrestleMania 40 match card, Night 1
Match
Stipulations/Titles on Line
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
Women's World Championship
The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic
Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match (for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)
Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Santos Escobar and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio
Tag Team Match
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Singles Match
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins
Tag Team Match - If Rhodes-Rollins win, The Bloodline is banned from ringside on Night 2 for Rhodes vs. Reigns. If The Bloodline wins, the Night 2 match will be "Bloodline Rules"
Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 is set up to be a huge way to start with The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event, a match that will have big time implications on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2. But beyond that, we get the Usos battling one another, Sami Zayn vying for Gunter's title, an awesome Women's title match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, and much more.
WrestleMania 40 match card, Night 2
Match
Stipulations/Titles on Line
Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
World Heavyweight Championship
The Pride vs. The Final Testament
Six-Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
Singles Match
Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
Triple Threat Match (for WWE United States Championship)
Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Women's Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (Stipulation decided by Night 1 match)
While we have to wait for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match stipulation, Cody Rhodes looking to finish the story once and for all should be phenomenal. This is also another stacked night in Philadelphia as the US title triple threat could steal the show, as could LA Knight and AJ Styles finally getting after one another. And don't you dare sleep on Iyo Sky vs. Bayley, which should be a certified banger.