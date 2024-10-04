WWE is making a huge mistake with the rumored match order for Bad Blood 2024
The return of one of the most beloved WWE pay-per-views of the late 1990s and early 2000s is set to return this Saturday with a stacked match card to keep fans entertained from beginning to end. Bad Blood is expected to be a show for the ages, at least according to the rumors. The latest chatter reveals what the match order is expected to be, which isn't sitting right with the fans for good reason and has all the makings of a big mistake by WWE.
As it stands, the show will consist of five matches, which is Triple H's favorite number for premium live events since he took over creative.
Two women's matches are on the card, with Nia Jax defending the Women's Championship against Bayley and Liv Morgan defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley with Dominik Mysterio in a shark cage. On top of that, there is another Judgment Day-centric match featuring Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, hoping to settle their bad blood stemming from the group's breakup in late summer.
The final two matches (CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match and Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa) have been the subject of long-winded debates on social media discussion regarding which should hold more precedence and be the main event. It appeared the universal decision was the blood feud between Punk and McIntyre, given the stipulation.
However, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the current plan is to have the Hell in a Cell match open. That would open the door for the Bloodline tag team match to main event the show, which is the wrong decision.
If the rumor is true, WWE made the wrong choice for the main event of Bad Blood
While there is plenty of argument to back up why the Bloodline tag match should be the main event, mainly that it involves the WWE Undisputed Champion and will be Reigns' first match since WrestleMania, there are far more reasons for McIntyre and Punk to headline the show.
Evaluating the storylines that have captivated fans most over the last several months, there's no doubt it is McIntyre and Punk. Their feud began somewhat accidentally due to the Royal Rumble, where Punk tore his triceps after taking a Future Shock DDT from McIntyre, and has dominated Monday Night Raw in the eight months since.
It is arguably the best work of McIntyre's career, as he has become one of the most hated villains on WWE television, while fans are still enjoying the return of Punk after the assumption was he would never be back in a WWE ring.
There's also the stipulation fueling reasoning and the fact that it's likely the end of the feud for the time being. A stipulation of this magnitude is not often on a PLE that isn't one of the Big Four or the show with the same name. So the match is being treated with the utmost importance until it's put on as the show opener. That holds significance, as well, since it sets the tone for the rest of the show.
But it's clear there is only one reason for this decision: The Rock's rumored return.
It's hard to argue against a match that will potentially end with the Final Boss' return to WWE television since the Raw after Mania shouldn't be the main event, especially since his appearance will likely dictate the build to whatever happens at WrestleMania 41.
But if that's really the only reason to push McIntyre vs. Punk to the start of the show, will it be worth it? And what if that isn't what is set to happen? Some fans have suggested the ending of the tag match will have a shock value that isn't The Rock but Solo Sikoa pinning Roman Reigns. That would also be a mistake since the former Undisputed Champion has already been pinned twice in the past year, so the shock value is long gone.
It has to be The Rock's return, and that's it. Otherwise, this decision could haunt WWE for quite some time.