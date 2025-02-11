Premier League rumors: Gerrard to Rangers, Rooney on Prime, Kean return
- Steven Gerrard could return as Rangers manager
- Wayne Rooney to become a pundit once more
- Moise Kean linked with Premier League clubs
Premier League rumors: Steven Gerrard to Rangers
Rangers suffered an embarrassing defeat to Queen's Park of the Scottish Championship in the Scottish Cup last weekend, putting even more pressure on their manager, Philippe Clement. The Teddy Bears are 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, and Clement's days as their boss appear to be numbered.
They could turn to a former manager to turn their fortunes around. The Scottish Sun has reported that "Steven Gerrard is the favourite to replace Philippe Clement in the Ibrox hot-seat."
Gerrard is well-regarded at Rangers, he won them the Scottish Premiership in the 2020/2021. At the time, it looked like the Liverpool legend had a great managerial career ahead of him. However, his time at Aston Villa in the Premier League did not work out, and his spell at Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League was underwhelming.
He departed Al-Ettifaq last month and a return to Rangers could be the best place for Gerrard to rebuild his managerial career. The fanbase would be galvanised by his return and it would give the club a much-needed lift.
Wayne Rooney joins Amazon Prime
Wayne Rooney's career as a manager appears to be on a hiatus. He left Plymouth Argyle at the end of last year but we will see more of him on television.
Amazon Prime Video Sport announced on X: "the England & Man Utd legend will make his Prime debut on Man City v Real Madrid."
Rooney has impressed doing punditry in the past with his opinionated views. A career in the media might be a better fit for the legendary forward. However, Rooney will still want to prove doubters wrong by becoming a top coach.
Moise Kean return to the Premier League
Premier League fans will remember Moise Kean for his time at Everton. The Italian forward scored just two goals in 32 games in the division for the Toffees. He has since gone on to have spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and now Fiorentina.
This season in Serie A for Fiorentina, Kean has found the back of the net 15 times in 23 games. This has caught the attention of clubs back in England.
Nicolo Schira posted on X: "Arsenal and Tottenham are monitoring Fiorentina’s striker Moise Kean. He has a release clause of €52M valid from July."
Kean is a much more experienced player than the one who joined Everton when he was just 19. It could be time for him to prove himself in the Premier League. Tottenham look like they will be without European soccer next season as they are 14th in the division. A move to Arsenal would be more appealing as they should qualify for the Champions League. The Gunners are also in desperate need of a center-forward.