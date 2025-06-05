Referees for NBA Finals Game 1: Full breakdown of officiating crew

The 2025 NBA Finals are officially set, as the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will square off in Game 1 on Thursday, June 5th at 8:30 p.m. ET. The players are ready, pending some injury updates, the lineups are projected, and the coaches are set. But when it’s all said and done, the game will also lie in the hands of the referees.

Who are the NBA Finals Game 1 referees?

On June 3rd, the NBA announced its 12-man officiating crew for the 2025 NBA Finals. As expected, the list includes some of the league’s most recognizable and experienced officials, such as Tony Brothers, Scott Foster and Zach Zarba. And for Game 1, the NBA has tabbed an elite trio of referees to take the floor.

Title Referees Crew Cheif John Goble Referee Marc Davis Umpire David Guthrie Alternative Kevin Scott

Referee experience and career stats

John Goble: Crew Chief

The veteran referee returns to the Finals for the ninth time in his 16-season career. Goble has officiated 125 playoff games and remains one of the league’s most trusted voices in high-pressure moments. As crew chief, he’ll lead the on-court decision-making and set the tone for the officiating crew.

Marc Davis: Referee

Davis brings an enormous level of experience into this matchup. With 189 playoff games under his belt and 14 Finals appearances, Davis has officiated over 1,500 regular season games and is tied for the second-most Finals appearances among active referees.

David Guthrie: Umpire

In his 8th NBA Finals, Guthrie enters with a well-rounded résumé: 1,013 regular-season games, 99 playoff games, and 18 years in the league. As umpire, Guthrie will monitor specific areas of the court and be responsible for ensuring calls are both timely and accurate.

Kevin Scott: Alternate

The least tenured of the Game 1 crew, Scott is in his second Finals appearance. He’s officiated 653 regular-season games and 35 playoff games over 11 seasons. While he won’t take the court unless needed, his presence ensures the game won’t skip a beat if a substitution is required.

What each NBA Finals officiating role means

Crew Chief: This is the leader of the crew, both on and off the floor. The chief is responsible for managing communication, reviews and game control.

This is the leader of the crew, both on and off the floor. The chief is responsible for managing communication, reviews and game control. Referee: Think of the ref as the connector, the person tasked with ensuring consistency across the crew and encouraging teamwork when calling plays.

Think of the ref as the connector, the person tasked with ensuring consistency across the crew and encouraging teamwork when calling plays. Umpire: This is the rules expert with deep responsibility in their primary zones (e.g., off-ball screens, weak-side plays).

This is the rules expert with deep responsibility in their primary zones (e.g., off-ball screens, weak-side plays). Alternate: This is a standby referee who’s ready to enter the game in case of an emergency, like an injury or illness.

During critical moments, such as coach’s challenges or flagrant foul reviews, these officials are expected to collaborate and work together so teams are guaranteed fairness and accuracy. The stakes are high, but so is the experience on the floor. With Goble, Davis and Guthrie at the helm, Game 1 is in steady hands.