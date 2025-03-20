Respect the WCC? Gonzaga makes early tourney statement against Georgia and the SEC

The SEC is once again showing why regular season success has no weight when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. They were the strongest conference and the selection committee decided to validate that with a historic 14 bids in the NCAA Tournament.

Well, Texas lost in the First Four after Xavier came all the way back to get into the official tournament field. Now Georgia is putting on a horrible display in its matchup against Gonzaga.

At one point, Gonzaga was up 27-3 (not football) over the Bulldogs in the first half. That’s how you put it to the SEC. About time you start respecting the WCC. There’s a reason why they’e been a two-bid league for some time. Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga have long been tournament Cinderella’s.

Gonzaga 27, Georgia 3.



Gonzaga has shifted from a Cinderella to more of a blue blood this time of the year, which is why Gonzaga stomping Georgia early shouldn’t be a surprise. They’re a team that knows all too well what it takes to win and go on a run.

They wasted no time getting their tournament started and unfortunately, it’s at the expense of yet another SEC team.

The NCAA Tournament is proof the SEC didn’t deserve to have 14 teams in the field of 68

This year, the SEC was the talk of all the postseason. In football the demanded to monopolize the College Football Playoff, only to have one team reach the semifinals and none play for a championship.

In basketball, their commissioner, Greg Sankey, proclaimed the conference needed as many teams in the field as it could get in. So the selection committee took nearly 90 percent of the conference teams to appease them.

As of now, their only win in the NCAA Tournament is Auburn whooping on No. 16 seed Alabama State. The Bulldogs are putting on a horrible, first half display and Texas choked after leading Xavier most of the game on Wednesday night.

It’s proof, maybe the SEC didn’t deserve to have that many teams in the tournament to begin with. Because as good as they were in the regular season and as tough as the conference was, putting that many teams from one conference in is proof that it just waters down the field.

Clearly Texas, which was the third worst team in the conference, wasn’t as good as the committee had hoped, despite knocking off Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament. Of the 14 SEC teams in the tournament field, six of them all had losing records.

Regardless of how good the conference was, that should say a lot about how “strong” the conference really was. Gonzaga dominating Georgia early is no fluke. It’s a sign the SEC bottomfeeders watered down the field.