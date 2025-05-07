Rockets potential draft pick steal has ESPN analyst raving

With the NBA Draft lottery on May 12, we are approaching the official start of draft season. After a successful season, the Houston Rockets are set to earn a lottery pick due to a pick swap with the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets are most likely to end up with the ninth pick. ESPN's Jonathan Givony believes Duke freshman Kon Knueppel would be a perfect fit.

"Knueppel's perimeter shooting, feel for the game, toughness, and maturity would seemingly give him a better chance of cracking the lineup and adding value in the near term than other prospects in this range, especially if the franchise pivots to Sheppard/Thompson backcourt down the road, with Jalen Green able to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027." Givony said while discussing Knueppel's fit with Houston.

Givony is certainly correct with his assignment. Knueppel would be an ideal fit with the Rockets; he provides them with some much-needed shooting and is a plug-and-play wing. Let's further explore Knueppel's fit with the Rockets.

Kon Knueppel would make an immediate impact with the Rockets

The Rockets ranked bottom 10 in made 3-pointers this past season and 13th in the playoffs, so upgrading their shooting should be a top priority. Knueppel is arguably the best shooter in this year's draft. The 6-foot-7 wing shot 40.6 from 3 on 5.3 attempts. Knueppel's shot is fundamentally sound, he is capable of shooting off the catch and creating his own shot. Notably, he shot an absurd 47 percent on spot-up 3s this year.

Knueppel is also a crafty playmaker capable of taking on some ball-handling responsibilities for the Rockets. Wings like Knueppel will always have a spot in an NBA rotation. The Rockets have been rumored to pursue a star trade. Depending on who they land, if Jalen Green and/or Tari Eason are moved, this could open up wing minutes for Knueppel. Moreover, given Knueppel's elite spot-up shooting, he'd fit perfectly next to a star.

Nevertheless, if the Rockets end up keeping their core together, Knueppel's shooting and high basketball IQ will keep him on the court. At 19, Knueppel offers an ideal combination of safety and upside. Knueppel's shooting gives him a high floor, while it's possible he further refines his shot creation and playmaking skills, blossoming into a star.

Between his elite spot shooting, solid playmaking, and shot creation, Knueppel offers a lot of value as a prospect, especially to a win-now team like the Rockets. Ultimately, unclear how the draft lottery will play out, but Knueppel would fit like a glove with the Rockets.