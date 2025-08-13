The rosters for Series 2 of the AUSL All-Star Cup have been decided

The Series 2 rosters of the 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup were announced on Tuesday, Aug. 12, setting the stage for the slate on Aug. 19 through 21 in Rosemont, Ill. Due to the concurrence of the 2025 World Games resulting in 12 absent competitors that include two of the top-three points leaders, the second week will only feature three teams drafted by the next highest available scorers: Kayla Kowalik for Gold, Sarah Willis for Orange, and Kendra Falby for Blue.

AUSL All-Star Cup Series 2 rosters

Team Kowalik (Gold)

Facilitator: Geena Garabedian

Player Position Kayla Kowalik (captain) Catcher Erin Coffel Infielder Keilani Ricketts Pitcher Baylee Klingler Infielder Montana Fouts Pitcher Korbe Otis Outfielder Danieca Coffey Infielder Devyn Netz Pitcher Caroline Jacobsen Outfielder Emma Lemley Pitcher McKenzie Clark Outfielder Aliyah Binford Pitcher/Infielder Ali Newland Outfielder Sierra Romero Infielder Mariah Mazón Pitcher Jordan Roberts Catcher

Team Willis (Orange)

Facilitator: Mia Davidson

Player Position Sarah Willis (captain) Pitcher Taylor McQuillin Pitcher Ana Gold Infielder Tori Vidales Infielder Sharlize Palacios Catcher Sydney Romero Infielder Sierra Sacco Outfielder Alana Vawter Pitcher Paige Sinicki Infielder Jadelyn Allchin Outfielder Aliyah Andrews Outfielder Kalei Harding Outfielder Taylor Edwards Catcher Emiley Kennedy Pitcher Delanie Wisz Infielder Victoria Hayward Outfielder

Team Falby (Blue)

Facilitator: Bailey Lange

Player Position Kendra Falby (captain) Outfielder Georgina Corrick Pitcher Mary Iakopo Catcher Danielle Gibson Whorton Infielder Sam Landry Pitcher Syndey McKinney Infielder Sis Bates Infielder Morgan Zerkle Outfielder Bella Dayton Outfielder Odicci Alexander-Bennett Pitcher Bri Ellis Infielder Payton Gottshall Pitcher Cori McMillan Outfielder Michaela Edenfield Catcher Anissa Urtez Infielder Ciara Briggs Outfielder

Ready for Rosemont

The season will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 19 in Rosemont where Team Kowalik is taking on Team Falby, then Team Falby is facing Team Willis on Wednesday, Aug. 20. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, then the contest on Wednesday will start at 9 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN2.