The rosters for Series 2 of the AUSL All-Star Cup have been decided

Three new team captains assembled their crew during the Series 2 Draft on Tuesday.
ByJordan Prewitt|
Kayla Kowalik, AUSL All-Star Cup catcher and Team Gold captain in Series 2, throws to the outfield as a member of USSSA Pride during a Women's Professional Fastpitch game against the Texas Smoke at Bosse Field on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Evansville, Ind.
Kayla Kowalik, AUSL All-Star Cup catcher and Team Gold captain in Series 2, throws to the outfield as a member of USSSA Pride during a Women's Professional Fastpitch game against the Texas Smoke at Bosse Field on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Evansville, Ind. | MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Series 2 rosters of the 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup were announced on Tuesday, Aug. 12, setting the stage for the slate on Aug. 19 through 21 in Rosemont, Ill. Due to the concurrence of the 2025 World Games resulting in 12 absent competitors that include two of the top-three points leaders, the second week will only feature three teams drafted by the next highest available scorers: Kayla Kowalik for Gold, Sarah Willis for Orange, and Kendra Falby for Blue.

AUSL All-Star Cup Series 2 rosters

Team Kowalik (Gold)

Facilitator: Geena Garabedian

Player

Position

Kayla Kowalik (captain)

Catcher

Erin Coffel

Infielder

Keilani Ricketts

Pitcher

Baylee Klingler

Infielder

Montana Fouts

Pitcher

Korbe Otis

Outfielder

Danieca Coffey

Infielder

Devyn Netz

Pitcher

Caroline Jacobsen

Outfielder

Emma Lemley

Pitcher

McKenzie Clark

Outfielder

Aliyah Binford

Pitcher/Infielder

Ali Newland

Outfielder

Sierra Romero

Infielder

Mariah Mazón

Pitcher

Jordan Roberts

Catcher

Team Willis (Orange)

Facilitator: Mia Davidson

Player

Position

Sarah Willis (captain)

Pitcher

Taylor McQuillin

Pitcher

Ana Gold

Infielder

Tori Vidales

Infielder

Sharlize Palacios

Catcher

Sydney Romero

Infielder

Sierra Sacco

Outfielder

Alana Vawter

Pitcher

Paige Sinicki

Infielder

Jadelyn Allchin

Outfielder

Aliyah Andrews

Outfielder

Kalei Harding

Outfielder

Taylor Edwards

Catcher

Emiley Kennedy

Pitcher

Delanie Wisz

Infielder

Victoria Hayward

Outfielder

Team Falby (Blue)

Facilitator: Bailey Lange

Player

Position

Kendra Falby (captain)

Outfielder

Georgina Corrick

Pitcher

Mary Iakopo

Catcher

Danielle Gibson Whorton

Infielder

Sam Landry

Pitcher

Syndey McKinney

Infielder

Sis Bates

Infielder

Morgan Zerkle

Outfielder

Bella Dayton

Outfielder

Odicci Alexander-Bennett

Pitcher

Bri Ellis

Infielder

Payton Gottshall

Pitcher

Cori McMillan

Outfielder

Michaela Edenfield

Catcher

Anissa Urtez

Infielder

Ciara Briggs

Outfielder

Ready for Rosemont

The season will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 19 in Rosemont where Team Kowalik is taking on Team Falby, then Team Falby is facing Team Willis on Wednesday, Aug. 20. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, then the contest on Wednesday will start at 9 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

