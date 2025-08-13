The rosters for Series 2 of the AUSL All-Star Cup have been decided

The Series 2 rosters of the 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup were announced on Tuesday, Aug. 12, setting the stage for the slate on Aug. 19 through 21 in Rosemont, Ill. Due to the concurrence of the 2025 World Games resulting in 12 absent competitors that include two of the top-three points leaders, the second week will only feature three teams drafted by the next highest available scorers: Kayla Kowalik for Gold, Sarah Willis for Orange, and Kendra Falby for Blue.
AUSL All-Star Cup Series 2 rosters
Team Kowalik (Gold)
Facilitator: Geena Garabedian
Player
Position
Kayla Kowalik (captain)
Catcher
Erin Coffel
Infielder
Keilani Ricketts
Pitcher
Baylee Klingler
Infielder
Montana Fouts
Pitcher
Korbe Otis
Outfielder
Danieca Coffey
Infielder
Devyn Netz
Pitcher
Caroline Jacobsen
Outfielder
Emma Lemley
Pitcher
McKenzie Clark
Outfielder
Aliyah Binford
Pitcher/Infielder
Ali Newland
Outfielder
Sierra Romero
Infielder
Mariah Mazón
Pitcher
Jordan Roberts
Catcher
Team Willis (Orange)
Facilitator: Mia Davidson
Player
Position
Sarah Willis (captain)
Pitcher
Taylor McQuillin
Pitcher
Ana Gold
Infielder
Tori Vidales
Infielder
Sharlize Palacios
Catcher
Sydney Romero
Infielder
Sierra Sacco
Outfielder
Alana Vawter
Pitcher
Paige Sinicki
Infielder
Jadelyn Allchin
Outfielder
Aliyah Andrews
Outfielder
Kalei Harding
Outfielder
Taylor Edwards
Catcher
Emiley Kennedy
Pitcher
Delanie Wisz
Infielder
Victoria Hayward
Outfielder
Team Falby (Blue)
Facilitator: Bailey Lange
Player
Position
Kendra Falby (captain)
Outfielder
Georgina Corrick
Pitcher
Mary Iakopo
Catcher
Danielle Gibson Whorton
Infielder
Sam Landry
Pitcher
Syndey McKinney
Infielder
Sis Bates
Infielder
Morgan Zerkle
Outfielder
Bella Dayton
Outfielder
Odicci Alexander-Bennett
Pitcher
Bri Ellis
Infielder
Payton Gottshall
Pitcher
Cori McMillan
Outfielder
Michaela Edenfield
Catcher
Anissa Urtez
Infielder
Ciara Briggs
Outfielder
Ready for Rosemont
The season will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 19 in Rosemont where Team Kowalik is taking on Team Falby, then Team Falby is facing Team Willis on Wednesday, Aug. 20. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, then the contest on Wednesday will start at 9 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN2.