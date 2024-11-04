3 New Orleans Saints who won't survive the trade deadline after Dennis Allen firing
The inevitable is finally true: Dennis Allen is out as the New Orleans Saints head coach. And honestly, it should be a surprise. Not only are the Saints on a seven-game losing streak, but a loss to the Carolina Panthers is simply unacceptable.
A lot went wrong for the Saints after they started the year 2-0, averaging more than 40 points in the process. They couldn’t stay healthy and then their defense simply flopped. Allen isn’t the only one to blame, but he’s certainly at the center of it all.
I’m not one to favor firing a coach midseason. For one, it can’t get worse than it currently is and two, not much really changes after that. And it’s not like you’re hiring the replacement right away anyway.
That said, it was clear Allen had to go. He had to go now because it seemed as if he started losing the respect of the locker room. After the first two games masked the issues within, they clearly came to light amid the Saints’ losing streak.
This was one coaching change that simply couldn’t be avoided. As players were growing frustrated, keeping Allen around was clearly going to do more harm than good.
And with Allen out of the picture, the Saints should already be making calls to move some players around for the full rebuild. Here’s who the Saints will be moving before Tuesday’s trade deadline as a new coaching regime is headed to the Big Easy.
3) Marshon Lattimore
Marshon Lattimore’s name has circulated quite a bit lately in trade conversations. It makes sense for the Saints to part ways with Lattimore. He’s been the Saints’ No. 1 corner since he’s been in the NFL. He’s a player to monitor that should be on the move.
The biggest issue for Lattimore lately is health. He hasn’t played a full season since 2021, not playing more than 10 games the last two seasons. He’s only missed two games this year.
The Washington Commanders are a team to monitor in potentially making a move for Lattimore. They’ve said they need more veteran leadership and need corners. Lattimore fills both requirements. The question is how much are the Saints going to ask for him.
If I’m the Commanders I’m not necessarily getting desperate. If it doesn’t require a lot of draft capital, I’d make the move. Otherwise, I’d let a team like Dallas, Baltimore or Minnesota go after him.
It wouldn’t make sense for the Commanders to give up a lot because they still have needs that ought to be addressed. And while this season has been a success, it’s not worth missing out on young talent in the draft at this point.
2) Chase Young is as good as gone
Chase Young should definitely be on a new team before Tuesday. With the amount of teams that need pass rush assistance, the Saints would be foolish not to offload Young.
He may not be worth more than a third or fourth-round pick, but it’s better than nothing. Last season, the Commanders sent Young to San Francisco and it was a mutually-beneficial deal. I would expect the Saints to do something eerily similar.
Young has had some health issues throughout his career as well, though playing all of last season and not missing a game yet this year could boost his value.
Similar to Lattimore, the Commanders could look to bring Young back, especially in a Dan Quinn defense, young could thrive. Detroit might be a player as well as they need help with Aidan Hutchinson out. The good news is Young is on a one-year deal and would probably be given a similar deal, barring a breakout second half of the season.
Whichever team gets Young before the deadline could try and develop him more to be a long term piece that is affordable.
3) An Alvin Kamara trade is unlikely, but still possible for Saints
This is a long shot, but could pay off in the end. Alvin Kamara is the Saints best chance of getting a third round or better swap in a trade.
Possibly the only team in mind that is desperate enough to give up a lot for Kamara would be the Cowboys. They faltered on Derrick Henry and haven’t had any decent production from their backs yet this season.
If Dallas is aggressive like Jerry Jones claims his team is going to be over the next day or so, they’ll look at Kamara. He’d be the perfect fit for Dak Prescott and this offense. Just look at what he did to the Cowboys in Week 2.
He had 180 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns, including 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Though he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 6, imagine how much better Dallas’s offense gets overnight with a Kamara deal.
I could see the Cowboys even offering up a second-round pick to get Kamara as they’re truly in a win now and don’t need draft capital as much.
Dallas needs to get a deal done and honestly do it by any means necessary. It could be the Saints best chance to maximize Kamara’s value.