Shedeur Sanders all-star commitment will only heighten Cowboys chatter
The reasons why current Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders won't be drafted by the franchise his father, Deion Sanders, became a legend for, the Dallas Cowboys, are abundant.
For starters, Dak Prescott just signed a four-year, $240 million contract this offseason that includes a full no-trade clause. That renders the current Cowboys quarterback nearly impossible to trade away to draft a new signal-caller in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Beyond that, even with the playoff shortcomings, why would Dallas want to move off Prescott?
Yet, people have still discussed the possibility of exactly that happening, especially as the Cowboys' freefall continues this season and they creep further into the Top 10 of the draft order. That's especially true given the likely departure of head coach Mike McCarthy, thus opening the door for a possible Sanders family reunion in Dallas, hiring Deion as the new head coach.
But again, that's unrealistic, so it's all just talk. Talk can get tiresome, though, and it's only going to get more so with the latest development regarding Shedeur Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders accepts invite to all-star game at Cowboys facility
On Wednesday, Sanders accepted his invite to one of college football's pre-draft all-star games, the East-West Shrine Bowl.
On the surface, that doesn't mean all that much. But then take a look at where the game is being played in the middle of that graphic... Yep, that says AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. And to further that connection, the practices and workouts in front of pro scouts from all 32 teams will be held at the Cowboys practice facility, The Star in Frisco, TX.
Shedeur quite literally being in the Cowboys' building for this all-star game is going to cause some of the worst takes that you've ever seen. How do I know that? Because those takes are already happening! K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire proposed a wildly improbable plan to move on from Prescott and then draft Sanders in his latest mock draft.
Now you're telling me we'll have real tape and images of him playing on the famed star logo in The Star and at AT&T Stadium? Yeah, it's only going to get more unbearable from here on out.
The Cowboys have become everyone's favorite punching bag and sideshow already this season. It's a disaster year that there will be plenty of work ahead to dig out of. And yet, Shedeur Sanders isn't the answer to doing that, nor is he even a reasonable suggestion as a fit for Dallas. That won't stop the takes from flying, though. So if you're done with it already, buckle up for a bumpy next few months.