Sheffield United player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Bristol City?

Sheffield United finished bottom of the Premier League last season. However, they are now just one game away from returning to English soccer's top flight after defeating Bristol City in the Championship playoffs. Chris Wilder's side will face either Sunderland or Coventry City at Wembley on May 24.

Sheffield United–Bristol City Championship player ratings

Below, we're rating the Sheffield United players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Michael Cooper (GK): 8

Cooper made a fine save to deny Scott Twine early on. He was then equal to Jason Knight's strike from range. Cooper also saved George Tanner's optimistic effort from a long way out.

Hamza Choudhury (RB): 5

Choudhury is a defensive midfielder filling in at right back, but he often stood off his opponents, which allowed them to put crosses into the box.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (CB): 6

Ahmedhodzic made a poor clearance, which gifted Twine his chance. However, apart from that, he put in a good performance.

Jack Robinson (CB): 7

The captain led by example to ensure that his side kept a clean sheet and secured their place in the playoff final. Robinson made sure the Blades were organised, which limited Bristol City to shots from range. Harry Maguire was watching on from the stands, and the Manchester United defender would have been proud of Robinson's performance.

Harrison Burrows (LB): 8

Burrows was beaten in the air by Ross McCrorie, but fortunately, the Bristol City player's header was off target. He did get forward often and had a strike which deflected wide. He was also effective from set-pieces and set up Kieffer Moore's goal from a corner. Burrows mixed up his corner routine and his low ball assisted Hamer's finish. Burrows was so effective going forward, but this does leave him vulnerable defensively.

Midfielders

Andre Brooks (RM): 6

Brooks could have tracked back to help out his struggling right-back Choudhury more often. However, he got into good positions offensively and left the ball well, which allowed Hamer to score. Rhian Brewster came on for Brooks in the 62nd minute.

Vini Souza (CM): 6

The Brazilian was solid, and Tom Davies got some minutes when replacing him late in the game.

Sydie Peck (CM): 6

Peck covered a lot of ground but could have been more physical in his midfield battles at times. He also could have been sharper in the final third. Peck fired a shot over the bar late in the game.

Gustavo Hamer (LM): 8

Hamer often found himself in acres of space on the left-hand side and managed to put some excellent balls into the box. His deflected strike doubled the Blades' advantage on the night. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi came on for Hamer and also had success going forward.

Forwards

Kieffer Moore (CF): 8

Moore suffered abuse for being a Wales international from the Bristol City fans throughout the game. However, their chants did not seem to affect the striker. Moore linked up with his teammates well and is, of course, 6 ft 5, so always an aerial threat. The forward scored from Burrows' corner to give Sheffield United the lead. Tyrese Campbell replaced Moore in the second half, and he set up Callum O'Hare's goal.

Tom Cannon (CF): 6

Cannon fired an effort over the bar in the first half. He pressed well but would have been disappointed not to have gotten on the scoresheet. O'Hare came on for Cannon and sealed the victory with a tap-in.

Substitutes

Rhian Brewster, 6/10

Callum O'Hare, 8/10

Tyrese Campbell, 8/10

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi, 7/10