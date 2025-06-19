Saudi Arabia vs. USMNT: Predicted lineups, team news, and Gold Cup score prediction

There is a lot of soccer right now, with the FIFA Club World Cup clashing with the CONCACAF Gold Cup. However, the USMNT being back in action is the game to watch. The USMNT has been subject to declining attendance and overall apathy surrounding the club. Many of their best players, including Christian Pulisic, have opted to sit this one out.

While the United States may automatically qualify for the World Cup as they are the hosts, it would be nice to see the full squad playing its best the summer prior. That is not what American soccer fans have been given, however. But hey, at least they're winning again? Finally?

USMNT are back to winning ways

Before the Gold Cup, the USMNT were on a run of four straight defeats. This was ended with a 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in their opening game of the competition. Malik Tillman scored a brace in this tournament, and the PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder is stamping his authority on the side.

Patrick Agyemang got a goal, although he did not know too much about it, as it was a deflection from Diego Luna's shot. The Charlotte FC forward has come under criticism recently, but he has time to impress at this tournament with Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi missing out through injury.

Brenden Aaronson and Haji Wright - who both ply their trade in English soccer, came off the bench to score. Mauricio Pochettino's side has been heavily depleted by the Club World Cup, injuries, and fatigue. However, they will still be expected to win the Gold Cup.

Saudi Arabia are also missing players due to the Club World Cup

Just like the USMNT, many of Saudi Arabia's top players are missing due to the Club World Cup. A significant portion plays for Al-Hilal, who are at the tournament and managed to draw 1-1 with Real Madrid in their opening game.

Hervé Renard's side only managed to beat Haiti 1-0 thanks to a penalty goal from Saleh Al-Shehri. Renard is back in charge of Saudi Arabia after a stint coaching France Women.

Renard is a specialist in international soccer, and the Saudis need him to steady the ship following the sacking of Roberto Mancini. The Frenchman was in charge of Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup, where they were the only side to beat tournament winners Argentina.

Team news and predicted lineups

Wright could start ahead of Agyemang after the Coventry City player impressed off the bench against Trinidad and Tobago. He has been playing as a winger for Coventry, but is a natural center-forward.

USMNT predicted lineup: Freese, Freeman, Richards, Ream, Arfstan, Berhalter, De la Torre, McGlynn, Wright, Luna, Tillman

Renard will likely field a similar team to the one that beat Haiti.

Saudi Arabia predicted lineup: Al-Aqidi, Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Kadesh, Boushal, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Hassan, Al-Johani, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shehri, Al-Hammami

Historical context and prediction

The USMNT has played Saudi Arabia seven times in its history. The Stars and Stripes have won three, drawn two, and lost two. The last time they met was in a friendly in 2022, which finished 0-0. This was despite Gregg Berhalter having a front three of Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, and Gio Reyna.

Pochettino's side is on the back of a convincing win, whilst Saudi Arabia only just scraped past Haiti. Therefore, the USMNT should be Renard's team 2-1.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. the USMNT

The USMNT will take on Saudi Arabia at 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jun. 19. The match will be televised on Fox, UniMás, TUDN, and ViX. Whilst it can also be streamed on Fubo, DirectTV Stream, and Sling Blue.