3 emergency Steelers trades to make after Diontae Johnson betrays Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a tough blow on Tuesday when the Baltimore Ravens acquired Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers in a pick swap. After trading Johnson away this summer, the Steelers did everything but replace him on the depth chart. As a result, Pittsburgh's WR room has been a point of weakness on an otherwise rock-solid roster.
Now Johnson ends up with the Steelers' biggest division rival. Pittsburgh is 6-2, one game ahead of the 5-3 Ravens in the NFC North. That could flip quickly with Baltimore receiving more ammunition on offense, though. The Ravens' playmaking corps looks extremely daunting on paper.
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are both MVP candidates to this point, while Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely form one of the NFL's top tight end duos. If there was a position of relative weakness before this trade, it was wide receiver. Rashod Bateman has been a source of frustration in Baltimore and Zay Flowers can't do it all.
Johnson immediately elevates the Ravens' pass-catching group, offering a tantalizing dose of speed and versatility opposite Flowers.
The Steelers boast an elite defensive unit, but the offense still pales in comparison to most of the contenders around the NFL. Russell Wilson has kicked it up a notch since taking over for Justin Fields, but Pittsburgh still doesn't track as a team that can outpace the likes of Kansas City, Buffalo, or, well, Baltimore in a potential postseason showdown.
Here are a few potentially worthwhile WR trades the Steelers should consider in response to Baltimore's major splash.
3. Mike Williams would add an explosive element to the Steelers offense
George Pickens led the NFL in yards per catch last season (18.1) with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph throwing the football. He's one of the most explosive wideouts in the NFL, equally electric before and after the catch. Pittsburgh's offense has been more reliant on smaller gains under Arthur Smith, though. Pickens is being targeted a little less and he's not breaking free quite as often.
Back in 2019, Mike Williams led the NFL at 20.4 yards per catch. Injuries and age have taken their toll in the years since, but Williams remains as potent a downfield target as you'll find — especially when it comes to wide receivers who are floating around the trade mill with little more than a week until the Nov. 5 deadline.
The New York Jets are in free fall at 2-6. The Davante Adams trade reworked the Jets' offensive hierarchy, leaving Williams on the periphery of the depth chart. He's due for a change of scenery and a more robust target share. The Steelers can supply it. Aside from Pickens, not much would stand in Williams' way in Pittsburgh. He'd get a chance to recapture that premium WR2 role he filled so well in Los Angeles.
Williams has 11 catches on 19 targets through eight weeks in New York. That just doesn't feel right. He's available, and available for cheap. At the bare minimum, Pittsburgh needs to take a flier on somebody like Williams. Omar Khan can't let the trade deadline pass without upgrading the WR room.
2. Jordan Addison's Pittsburgh return could help Steelers win the division
There are complicated feelings for Jordan Addison in Pittsburgh after he left Pitt for USC and a boatload of NIL money a few years ago. Now, the Minnesota Vikings wideout has a chance to end up right back where it all started. Addison took to social media to complain about his waning usage next to Sam Darnold, which could precede a potential trade deadline relocation.
Addison was electric as a rookie, netting 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, so the 2023 first-round pick still carries plenty of value. The Vikings won't trade him for nothing, but with Addison openly disgruntled and Minnesota hitting a minor funk, the winds of change could blow hard enough in Pittsburgh's favor.
Perhaps Pitt fans would react strongly against this move, but it wouldn't take long for Addison to win them back. The Steelers are priority No. 1 in that town and Addison is a major talent, blessed with quick-twitch athleticism and a knack for taking the lid off a defense. He's averaging 16.5 yards per catch this season, making 'em count when targets come his way.
Addison is 22 and still on his rookie contract for a couple more years, so it's truly great value. Even if the Steelers need to sacrifice premium draft capital, planting Addison opposite Pickens for the next half-decade or longer could pay massive dividends.
1. Cooper Kupp isn't off the table if the Steelers operate aggressively enough
Sean McVay effectively told reporters that Cooper Kupp is not available after the Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Night Football victory over Minnesota. Here's the thing, though. McVay isn't the GM, and the Rams can still move off of Kupp and his burdensome contract if the right offer comes along. Pittsburgh should strongly consider an aggressive push for the former Super Bowl MVP.
The concerns with Kupp are straightforward at this point. He's 31 years old with a long list of injuries on his ledger, not to mention a clear decline in production over the last couple years. Kupp's contract is also quite hefty — he's due roughly $15 million the rest of this season with $5 million of his 2025 salary already guaranteed — which is naturally off-putting for most front offices.
That said, Kupp is still really damn good when he's healthy, offering unbelievable quickness, precision, and dependability at the WR position. He can line up all over the formation, improvise when needed, and it shouldn't take long for Kupp to find his way in Arthur Smith's offense. Kupp was practically made to feast in Pittsburgh's dink-and-dunk scheme.
In terms of guaranteed production, the Steelers won't do much better than Kupp. The contract is stinky, but with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields making well below market value at quarterback, Pittsburgh can afford to splurge elsewhere. The Steelers won't be paying top-dollar at QB for a while. Kupp and Pickens complement each other beautifully. This move truly would raise alarm bells in Baltimore and the rest of the AFC.